Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Full list of laws by this point:
We have to supplement the "Laws" with another paragraph #15:
One must iron out and accept as mathematically proven. statements or drafts of Sultonov's laws in the field of margin trading activities:
1. orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status: if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. "Community" of red and green arrows indicates the trend direction up or down!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the bar verdict in the present (H)!
6. The market always remembers its past according to the Past (P) function of all Present (H) functions of all bars in the researcher's sample N!
7. The market always predicts its Future (B) state according to and taking into account its state on history (P+H) of its state in the Past (P function) and present (H function). so that the normalisation condition P+H+B=1 is fulfilled!
8.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
9. If there are many red arrows, they point in an up trend, but if there are many green arrows, they point in a down trend! (the word "many" should always be used when there are more than one arrow, otherwise recognise them as a community of orders. indicating the trend direction, outside the bar,but. cannot change the trend direction of future bars)
10.if the green arrow is only one among the red arrows. then, this fact indicates that, the trend direction is up, changed down after trading on the previous bar, but, if the red arrow is only one among the green arrows. then, this fact indicates that, the trend direction is down, changed up after trading on the previous bar, but. can not change the trend direction of future bars!
11. When trading a basket of several currency pairs, a resonance phenomenon occurs in the market, enriching or wiping out any deposit!
12. forget about TA, FA, advisors and indicators based on them and start creating similar new generation tools under the guidance of Metakvots resource!
13. Until you master what forum member Fast235 learned lhttp://www.mql5.com/ru/users/igannhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/358795/page16#comment_19973584, do not get into the thick of forex!
14. Dow Law.The market takes into account everything!, Charles Dow's pronounced phrase in the 19th century and has become one of the most powerful elements of the TA, being an accepted axiom, https://news-hunter.pro/forex/aksiomy-tehnicheskogo-analiza-teoriya-dou-i-klyuchevye-postulaty-rynka.pro found its full mathematical justification in my works and by right, may be called from now on a Theorem or Dow Law and serve traders in the future, already on legitimate grounds!
15. Forget all that, that, knew up to now about TA and Fa!
PS: The author of these draft laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives of themargin trading activity as a whole, in matters of clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of the presentation of the above draft laws, but. zealously enter into a ruthless. civilized fight in the theoretical and practical aspects with their favorite opponents!
Cool stuff, again of course like everywhere else there is the problem of sampling...and its validity...
cool thing, again of course like everywhere else there is the problem of sampling...and its validity...
For now, only by testing on history, starting from the 4 closest bars to cover the whole history, relying on the strength and power of the computer, until you find the optimum number of them in terms of finding the maximum profit. This will be the solution to the sampling problem. Theoretical research lags behind the demands of practice. As is the case everywhere else in our lives.
For now, only by testing on the history, starting from the 4 nearest bars to cover the whole history, relying on the strength and power of the computer, until you find the optimum number of them in terms of finding the maximum profit. This will be the solution to the sampling problem. Theoretical research lags behind the demands of practice. As is the case everywhere else in our lives.
Wouldn't this be, to put it simply, a fitting of history?
Wouldn't that be, to put it simply, fitting the story?
No, it would not, because you are only examining the history of the instrument without directly taking out any information. It is a legal right of any researcher, or rather, a requirement when introducing the results of scientific research into the field of production or science.