Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 13
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Bravo! I haven't laughed so heartily in a long time!
Yes, we enjoy everyone's jokes and jokes on New Year's Eve.
For example, the thread about the marginal trade, very sincerely.
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Well, let's try to get to the bottom of it, since you have withstood the onslaught of "enemies".
Tau you - where did the coefficient come from with such precision, what is it, what is its essence?
A complete list of laws by this point:
Must be firmly grasped and recognised as mathematically proven. statements or draft Sultonov's laws in the field of margin trading activities:
1. orders are always placed at the beginning of the opening of all bars, without exception! (If we work on M1. then. every minute!).
2. The arrows are theorder status: if they are red, then buy. if they are green, then sell!
3. "Community" of red and green arrows indicates the trend direction up or down!
4. The word "flat" and the combination of the word "Market stands" should be excluded from the trader's vocabulary!
5. The market never stands, but there is always a struggle for the bar verdict in the present (H)!
6. The market always remembers its past according to the Past (P) function, which consists of all Present (H) functions of all bars in the researcher's sample N!
7. The market always predicts its Future (B) state according to and taking into account its state on history (P+H) of its state in the Past (P function) and present (H function). so that the normalisation condition P+H+B=1 is fulfilled!
8.The market is always in motion - either up or down!
9. If there are many red arrows, they point in an up trend, but if there are many green arrows, they point in a down trend! (the word a lot should always be applied when there are more than one arrow, otherwise they will be recognized as a community of orders. which point in the trend direction, outside the bar, but. which cannot change the trend direction of future bars )
10.if there is only one green arrow among the red arrows. then, this fact indicates that the trend direction is up, changed to down after trading on the previous bar, but. can not change the trend direction of future bars!
11. When trading a basket of several currency pairs, a resonance phenomenon occurs in the market, enriching or wiping out any deposit!
PS: The author of these draft laws is always open to each trader individually or representatives of themargin trading activity as a whole, in matters of clarification. improvement or other changes in style or grammar of the presentation of the above draft laws, but. zealously enter into a ruthless. civilized struggle in theory and in practical terms with the favorite opponents!
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Looked at the red and green arrows and didn't want to comment. I was waiting for the best.
there are laws to them, I would call them an instruction manual for arrows
I have fewer rules: green bar appears: close sales, open purchases. A red bar appears: close buying, open selling.
I have fewer rules: green bar appears: close sales, open purchases. A red bar appears: close buy, open sell.
what is the final result?
We can also call it that, wait for other suggestions, someone suggests the word code of conduct for traders and so on and so forth.
Yusuf can you answer the question, already interesting to some, where did you get it and how, without being familiar with the terminal and even more so with the editor?
and very boldly calling it the rules of conduct
I hope the question is clear and straightforward.
and how's the bottom line?
I'm waking up late. For today, so far:
Current
Closed
If you add aggressive averaging (trade not min.lot, but from a grid with flip arrows or just build up from time), it will work. As long as you have enough money :-)
You may add "rule #0" to the "rules" - trader!