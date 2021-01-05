Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Don't be a snob, don't be lazy and read the basic works of the basic philosophers. About time and space, it is Kant's Critique of Pure Reason.
Roughly speaking, time and space are not intrinsic elements of reality, but are merely a priori forms of perception of reality.Only modern physics has come a little closer to the level of Kantian understanding in this area.
Stay with your opinion - that's your right.
Good evening. Excuse me please. Where can I see the EA and the indicator working? Please, if it is possible, please click on the links.
The advisor is where you can't link to it, but the indicator is here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
TheUPU got banned for trading on a demo account (where the screamers saying otherwise), moved the trading to a different terminal:
TheUPU got banned for trading on a demo account (where the screamers saying otherwise), moved the trading to a different terminal:
If you paid $15 for a VPS, which is unlikely, no one will ban you
You have to work with a decent initial deposit there. There is no payment as such.
You have to work with a decent deposit there.
Yusuf, something tells me that the end is near.
If you look at it realistically, would you trust such a trade with $2,000 of real money?
Something needs to change, don't you think?
You have to work with a decent initial deposit. There is no payment as such.
Yusuf, something tells me that the end is near.
Realistically speaking, would you trust such a trade with $2,000 of real money?
I think something needs to change, don't you?
Yes, we are urgently looking for a bug in the code, Tokman seems to have found it. fix it and run it again, the costs of publicity and lack of time.
Quit your pissing off, it's not funny. It's everybody's fault, there's problems everywhere, everybody's blocking the brilliant idea. Aren't you sick of it?
Where do you see it all. Everyone keeps their commitments. There's no problem. The problem is in your head - how to get madder!!!
Where do you see it all. Everyone keeps their commitments. There's no problem. The problem is in your head - how to get madder!!!