Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 10

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sibirqk:
You have to first understand what algebra is, deal with the axiomatics, find out if there are punitive authorities behind the negation of negation, and then give an answer )):

Well, yes, the punishing bodies are the very essence of dialectical materialism.)

It's sort of an excerpt from Anti-Dühring and it says that the negation of negation is X^2, as it's a new level compared to just negation)

 
khorosh:

In those days the law of negation of private ownership of the means of production was ironclad. Now it is the negation of the negation of the former law. What kind of science is it if its laws change with the change in the political order of society?)

You have to approach it dialectically and fluctuate strictly in line with the party line) This will make it possible to understand, for example, why the head of the Communist magazine can suddenly become the embodiment of democracy)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I came to this conclusion today

Forex is such a simple and guaranteed way of earning that there are not enough words to describe all the suffering I have endured

you can make 100% a day easily and without forcing yourself

no laws needed. the main thing is to get to the point

и ...

The main thing is to understand up to a point ... inventing complicated strategies is nothing more than a nuisance, delaying the start of earning dough and grimly affecting your pocket.

the risk is (100% minus the spread charge) of the deposit

But don't get too excited. If you have found an easy way to make money, it means that you have reached your goal which you have been pursuing for many years. Now you can lose your raison d'être. And that can lead to bad consequences. Fischer went downhill after becoming world champion, and some people took their own lives. So your main goal in life should be to find a new one. I suggest that your new goal should be to share your knowledge with others, that is to become an enlightener. You can start with me).

 
khorosh:

... i. e. become an educator. You can start with me.)

I'll get in line behind you.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Well, yes, the punishing bodies are the very essence of dialectical materialism.)

It's sort of an excerpt from Anti-Dühring and it says that the negation of negation is X^2, as it is a new level compared to mere negation.)

From Friedrich I have only read carefully the family, private property and the state. The rest have somehow passed me by.

 
khorosh:

But don't get too excited. If you have found an easy way to make money, you have reached a goal you have been working towards for years. Now you might lose your raison d'être. And that can lead to bad consequences. Fischer went downhill after becoming world champion, and some people took their own lives. So your main goal in life should be to find a new one. I suggest that your new goal should be to share your knowledge with others, that is to become an enlightener. You can start with me).

apr73:

I'll get in line behind you.

10k account opened at the beginning of trading

risk reduced by 5 times (now about 20%)

result at the moment


and the maximum drawdown is about 6 times less than the profit

which means that it is the other way round

the system is reversed, which cannot be achieved by changing the algorithm in the Expert Advisor from Buy to Sell and vice versa

 
sibirqk:

From Friedrich I have only read carefully the family, private property and the state. The rest of it has somehow passed me by.

I prefer Schumpeter.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Well, yes, the punishing authorities are the very essence of dialectical materialism.)

It's sort of an excerpt from Anti-Dühring and it says that the negation of negation is X^2, as it's a new level compared to just negation)

Well, as denial is different from negation, so are truths from different mouths (sources.)))
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:
Well as if denial is not the same as truth from different mouths (sources.)))

Antidüring, however, has always been the main source for all this quasi-philosophical nonsense) Well, or as Wittgenstein called it - "total nonsense")

After the pinnacles of philosophy reached by Kant, all these "dialectics" are some Spanish shame and disgrace of mankind)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Antidüring, however, has always been the main source for all this quasi-philosophical nonsense) Well, or as Wittgenstein called it - "total nonsense")

After the pinnacles of philosophy reached by Kant, all these "dialectics" are some Spanish shame and disgrace of mankind)

Sophistry is the science of hiding logical contradictions. Useful in military, commercial and other negotiations))) and indispensable in religion... and
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