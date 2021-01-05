Discussion of Sultonov's draft laws on marginal trading activities - page 4
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We should completely forget about the legacy of market researchers, including neural networks! I think it should be enshrined in a separate law for the current generation of traders
Well, that's a matter of opinion. Then we have the usual 50/50 split, waiting for the price to go up or down. From here we can take it in any direction and still there will be a probability that the price will go in our direction. If we are not lucky, we take a doubled lot in the opposite direction. As long as there is no luck and the total profit is positive.
But take into account the swap and losses on it, and it is better to have a non-dramatic deposit. So there is less risk in a casino )))
"marginal trading activities" :-))))
Demo account for 23 22 20.
Yuri, how is the demo account doing? waiting for your call!
no change since thursday, from monday trading
demo account is on your wpc, come and see
I call you but you do not pick up the phone
from monday I will call again
What do you mean no change, how?
no quotes
no trading on holidays and weekends
I forgot to warn you that you can't do demo trading on the VPS.
you can
you need to copy the terms and conditions for the use of PPS here
No, it is a paid resource, they only provide free services if special conditions are met. Please transfer the account to the broker I trade with. Please post screenshots and reports on a daily basis. Thank you for your support.
Please transfer my account to the broker I trade with. Please post screenshots and reports on a daily basis. Thank you for your support.
is your broker there, or do you still have one ?
every day is useless, there are weekends and holidays, there will be no trading
only trading days
No, I don't have another broker. Just - don't miss a single trading minute
the advisor is installed on your VPN
switched on 24/7
I'm surprised I haven't been banned so far! Apparently, they themselves have become interested in testing the power of their resource.