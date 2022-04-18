Idle work - page 4

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Grigori.S.B:

Can you please tell me why I can only set up 4 agents to sell power while my CPU has 8 physical cores.

But in task manager I see only one agent at all.


1. agents are given based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.

2. You are looking in the wrong place - you seeMetaTester 5 Agent Manage running, agents are viewed in "Background Processes" (scroll down Task Manager)

 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. agents are allocated based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.

2. You're looking in the wrong place - you seeMetaTester 5 Agent Manage running, agents are viewed in "Background Processes" (scroll down Task Manager)

Thank you very much. It all makes sense.

 

Three agents have been flailing for an hour

Nothing has changed for an hour, neither in log files, nor in MetaTester 5 Agent Manager (the 'Overview' tab).


If the agents work, is it possible to display service information in log files: so-and-so, the agent works... Otherwise it's very similar situation now: agents will be washed out again.


Added: as I expected - 1 hour and 20 minutes, three agents idle. At13:55 trying to get an assignment, at 15:18 they stopped chattering. As you can see from 13:55 no assignment has been completed (which is 1 hour and 20 minutes).

PG      0       13:34:58.609    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
RR      0       13:53:33.339    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
KH      0       13:53:33.339    Network 1470 bytes of tester parameters loaded
LM      0       13:53:33.339    Network 48316 bytes of input parameters loaded
QG      0       13:53:33.339    Network 297 bytes of symbols list loaded (48 symbols)
KM      0       13:53:33.339    Tester  job 6934332808013820075 received from Cloud Server
FO      0       13:53:33.339    Tester  file added, 695929 bytes loaded
ML      0       13:53:33.339    Tester  job 6934332808013820075 received from Cloud Server
HL      0       13:53:33.339    Tester  file added, 17557 bytes loaded
RG      0       13:53:33.339    Network 59040 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
IM      0       13:53:33.340    Tester  successfully initialized
OP      0       13:53:33.340    Network 822 Kb of total initialization data received
MS      0       13:53:33.340    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
GJ      0       13:53:33.340    Tester  optimization pass 43328523378418 started
EO      0       13:53:33.350    Symbols U30USD: symbol to be synchronized
FK      0       13:53:33.399    Symbols U30USD: symbol synchronized, 3920 bytes of symbol info received
KS      0       13:53:34.649    History U30USD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.206
JJ      0       13:53:34.649    History U30USD: history synchronized from 2019.01.01 to 2021.02.26
OF      0       13:53:34.782    History U30USD,M1: history cache allocated for 767494 bars and contains 458922 bars from 2019.01.01 23:05 to 2020.05.03 23:59
JG      0       13:53:34.782    History U30USD,M1: history begins from 2019.01.01 23:05
RM      0       13:53:34.847    Tester  job 6934332808013820075 received from Cloud Server
MJ      0       13:53:34.847    Tester  file added, 17557 bytes loaded
FM      0       13:53:34.847    Tester  job 6934332808013820075 received from Cloud Server
DM      0       13:53:34.847    Tester  file added, 17558 bytes loaded
RQ      0       13:53:34.861    Symbols XAUUSD: symbol to be synchronized
QF      0       13:53:34.885    Symbols XAUUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
JK      0       13:53:35.461    History XAUUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.019
RO      0       13:53:35.461    History XAUUSD: history synchronized from 2019.01.01 to 2021.02.26
CL      0       13:53:35.568    History XAUUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 777687 bars and contains 469115 bars from 2019.01.01 23:05 to 2020.05.03 23:59
QQ      0       13:53:35.568    History XAUUSD,M1: history begins from 2019.01.01 23:05
HJ      0       13:53:39.104    History U30USD,Daily: history cache allocated for 630 bars and contains 415 bars from 2019.01.01 00:00 to 2020.05.03 00:00
OK      0       13:53:39.104    History U30USD,Daily: history begins from 2019.01.01 00:00
OG      0       13:53:39.196    History XAUUSD,Daily: history cache allocated for 632 bars and contains 417 bars from 2019.01.01 00:00 to 2020.05.03 00:00
JF      0       13:53:39.196    History XAUUSD,Daily: history begins from 2019.01.01 00:00
FR      0       15:18:53.036    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
 

Another thing I noticed: when agents are idling in Task Manager, in the Memory column, the numbers opposite the agents don't change (of course, the numbers opposite the agents in the CPU column jump a bit - my CPU load jumps around number 13).

That's how it was yesterday:

Perhaps this information will help keep track of idle work (likely agent hang-ups).

 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. agents are allocated based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.

This is unfortunate. Hypertrading gives a good performance gain on small amounts of data (when most of it fits into CPU cache).

I have to go to all sorts of trouble to make MetaTrader still think that I have 12 cores instead of six... Eh...

 
How much money can you make from it?
 

It's evening again and again the agents are idling.

Please make some kind of reset to disk - to understand the state of the agents: are they working on the task or are they hovering?


There are more and more cases of agents idling lately. They may not write anything to log file for an hour or an hour and a half. Then it turns out, as in the post above: an agent takes some task and that's it: no information further.


Added: example of idle work - agent unsuccessfully tries to take the same job. The result is zero work done:

OE      0       17:35:55.426    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
FL      0       17:35:56.709    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 17 ms)
KQ      0       17:35:56.784    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
OE      0       17:35:56.827    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
IQ      0       17:35:58.864    Tester  account info found with currency USD
PF      0       17:36:38.545    Network 1470 bytes of tester parameters loaded
GR      0       17:36:38.545    Network 48316 bytes of input parameters loaded
NI      0       17:36:38.545    Network 297 bytes of symbols list loaded (48 symbols)
NO      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
NJ      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  file added, 697041 bytes loaded
LN      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
NJ      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  file added, 25973 bytes loaded
HN      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
OK      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  file added, 23426 bytes loaded
NQ      0       17:36:38.545    Network 61992 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
DJ      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  successfully initialized
RR      0       17:36:38.545    Network 840 Kb of total initialization data received
PE      0       17:36:38.545    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
IO      0       17:36:38.546    Tester  optimization pass 206093 started
OD      0       17:36:38.547    Symbols U30USD: symbol to be synchronized
DM      0       17:36:41.586    Symbols U30USD: symbol synchronized, 3920 bytes of symbol info received
JN      0       17:36:43.000    History U30USD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:01.271
KK      0       17:36:43.000    History U30USD: history synchronized from 2019.01.01 to 2021.03.01
LD      0       17:36:43.091    History U30USD,M1: history cache allocated for 404306 bars and contains 375506 bars from 2020.01.01 23:05 to 2021.01.29 23:59
HI      0       17:36:43.091    History U30USD,M1: history begins from 2020.01.01 23:05
JL      0       17:36:44.235    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
ED      0       17:36:44.235    Tester  shutdown tester machine
IQ      0       17:37:15.315    Tester  expert execution canceled
IM      2       17:37:16.315    Custom Indicator        loading of DBK_指标 U30USD,M1 failed [564]
PS      0       17:37:16.356    Tester  tester process stopped
KN      0       17:37:16.356    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
JH      0       17:37:17.357    Tester  account info found with currency USD
CP      0       17:37:18.359    Tester  account info found with currency USD
QG      0       17:37:30.811    Network 48316 bytes of input parameters loaded
OM      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
DE      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  file added, 697041 bytes loaded
ML      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
CM      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  file added, 25973 bytes loaded
IL      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
RL      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  file added, 23426 bytes loaded
EK      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
RO      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  file added, 25974 bytes loaded
QJ      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
IN      0       17:37:30.811    Tester  file added, 23427 bytes loaded
GF      0       17:37:30.812    Tester  successfully initialized
MP      0       17:37:30.812    Network 1886 Kb of total initialization data received
RK      0       17:37:30.813    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
QS      0       17:37:33.466    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
JK      0       17:37:33.597    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
HO      0       17:37:34.637    Tester  account info found with currency USD
RG      0       17:37:34.713    Network 297 bytes of symbols list loaded (48 symbols)
JP      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
HH      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  file added, 25973 bytes loaded
FO      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
EH      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  file added, 23426 bytes loaded
RO      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
MK      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  file added, 25974 bytes loaded
NN      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  job 6935434776362899151 received from Cloud Server
NJ      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  file added, 23427 bytes loaded
MR      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  successfully initialized
OD      0       17:37:34.713    Network 97 Kb of total initialization data received
RN      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
RJ      0       17:37:34.713    Tester  optimization pass 207395 started
KO      0       17:37:34.715    Symbols U30USD: symbol to be synchronized
HE      0       17:37:34.734    Symbols U30USD: symbol synchronized, 3920 bytes of symbol info received
MH      0       17:37:34.758    History U30USD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.023
RL      0       17:37:34.758    History U30USD: history synchronized from 2019.01.01 to 2021.03.01
NK      0       17:37:34.876    History U30USD,M1: history cache allocated for 404306 bars and contains 375506 bars from 2020.01.01 23:05 to 2021.01.29 23:59
FR      0       17:37:34.876    History U30USD,M1: history begins from 2020.01.01 23:05
RD      0       17:37:35.212    History U30USD,Daily: history cache allocated for 324 bars and contains 304 bars from 2020.01.01 00:00 to 2021.01.29 00:00
EI      0       17:37:35.213    History U30USD,Daily: history begins from 2020.01.01 00:00
PO      0       17:51:11.337    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
PD      0       17:51:12.788    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RM      0       17:51:14.543    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
FJ      0       17:51:15.872    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
IS      0       17:51:17.328    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
IH      0       17:51:19.071    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
RQ      0       17:51:20.412    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CN      0       17:51:21.857    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
IG      0       17:51:23.609    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
LL      0       17:51:24.896    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 17 ms)
KQ      0       17:51:24.945    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
EE      0       17:51:24.990    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileFlush
Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileFlush
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FileFlush - Файловые операции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
MT5 should mine altcoins :))) - and everyone will be fine :)))) and there will be no idle cores and at least the electricity bill can be closed :)))
 

What do the lines mean - has the agent turned itself off? (I certainly didn't turn anything off)

NM      0       11:13:34.945    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
NF      0       11:13:34.946    Startup service start initialized
HS      0       11:13:34.946    Startup create startup thread
CS      0       11:13:34.946    Startup thread successfully created
LK      0       11:13:34.946    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2815 (26 Feb 2021)
NN      0       11:13:34.954    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2002
DH      0       11:13:34.955    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 40 ms
HP      0       11:13:34.955    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 182 ms
HH      0       11:13:34.955    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 17 ms
MM      0       11:13:35.001    Startup initialization finished
DF      0       11:13:35.019    Startup startup thread finished successfully
JM      0       11:14:53.824    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CD      0       11:14:56.935    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
QO      0       11:14:58.680    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
RF      0       11:15:04.423    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
RI      0       11:15:07.588    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
JP      0       11:15:09.332    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
JK      0       11:15:13.139    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
QR      0       11:15:16.400    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
HE      0       11:15:18.145    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
MQ      0       11:15:19.435    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 17 ms)
MD      0       11:15:19.491    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
JR      0       11:15:19.535    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
NO      0       12:08:33.985    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
KS      0       12:08:33.985    Network 1470 bytes of tester parameters loaded
NO      0       12:08:33.985    Network 188604 bytes of input parameters loaded
GE      0       12:08:33.985    Network 1287 bytes of symbols list loaded (166 symbols)
PR      0       12:08:33.985    Tester  job 6935738598054429536 received from Cloud Server
DJ      0       12:08:33.985    Tester  file added, 1202425 bytes loaded
LR      0       12:08:33.985    Network 236312 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
KF      0       12:08:33.986    Tester  successfully initialized
NR      0       12:08:33.986    Network 1604 Kb of total initialization data received
CI      0       12:08:33.986    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
NM      0       12:08:33.986    Tester  optimization pass 19044 started
II      0       12:08:34.102    Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
RP      0       12:08:36.258    Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
JH      0       12:12:54.788    History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:03.332
KE      0       12:12:54.789    History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2016.01.04 to 2019.05.30
CN      0       12:13:34.654    Ticks   EURUSD: ticks synchronization started
GD      0       12:13:35.518    Ticks   EURUSD: load 34 bytes of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:00.875
LO      0       12:13:35.518    Ticks   EURUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2019.02.04 to 2019.05.29
IM      0       12:13:35.708    History EURUSD,M15: history cache allocated for 85137 bars and contains 37274 bars from 2016.01.04 01:00 to 2017.06.30 23:45
HP      0       12:13:35.708    History EURUSD,M15: history begins from 2016.01.04 01:00
FH      0       12:13:39.149    Symbols GBPUSD: symbol to be synchronized
MN      0       12:13:39.639    Symbols GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
CP      0       12:13:50.138    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
LF      0       12:13:50.138    Tester  shutdown tester machine
KH      2       12:13:50.138    History history GBPUSD synchronization canceled
GP      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol GBPUSD history synchronization error
RR      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
OL      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
FJ      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
GL      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
NJ      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
OM      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
FK      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
GM      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
NK      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
ON      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
FH      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
GN      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
NH      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
OO      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
FI      0       12:13:50.138    Symbols EURGBP: symbol to be synchronized
GO      2       12:13:50.138    Symbols symbol EURGBP synchronization error
FF      0       12:13:50.152    Tester  tester process stopped
DL      0       12:13:50.152    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
PK      0       12:15:21.706            rescan needed
KI      0       12:15:22.937    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
MP      0       12:15:24.390    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
EG      0       12:15:26.144    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
QN      0       12:15:27.482    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
GE      0       12:15:28.932    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
KL      0       12:15:30.682    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
ES      0       12:15:32.017    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
DJ      0       12:15:33.474    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
MQ      0       12:15:35.218    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
HE      0       12:15:36.511    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 17 ms)
LJ      0       12:15:36.575    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
KL      0       12:15:36.620    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
 
Vladimir Karputov:

What do the lines mean - has the agent turned itself off? (I certainly didn't turn anything off)

The cloud server told the agent to shut itself down as 6935738598054429536
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