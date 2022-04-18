Idle work - page 4
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Can you please tell me why I can only set up 4 agents to sell power while my CPU has 8 physical cores.
But in task manager I see only one agent at all.
1. agents are given based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.
2. You are looking in the wrong place - you seeMetaTester 5 Agent Manage running, agents are viewed in "Background Processes" (scroll down Task Manager)
1. agents are allocated based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.
2. You're looking in the wrong place - you seeMetaTester 5 Agent Manage running, agents are viewed in "Background Processes" (scroll down Task Manager)
Thank you very much. It all makes sense.
Three agents have been flailing for an hour
Nothing has changed for an hour, neither in log files, nor in MetaTester 5 Agent Manager (the 'Overview' tab).
If the agents work, is it possible to display service information in log files: so-and-so, the agent works... Otherwise it's very similar situation now: agents will be washed out again.
Added: as I expected - 1 hour and 20 minutes, three agents idle. At13:55 trying to get an assignment, at 15:18 they stopped chattering. As you can see from 13:55 no assignment has been completed (which is 1 hour and 20 minutes).
Another thing I noticed: when agents are idling in Task Manager, in the Memory column, the numbers opposite the agents don't change (of course, the numbers opposite the agents in the CPU column jump a bit - my CPU load jumps around number 13).
That's how it was yesterday:
Perhaps this information will help keep track of idle work (likely agent hang-ups).
1. agents are allocated based on the number of physical cores, not virtual cores.
This is unfortunate. Hypertrading gives a good performance gain on small amounts of data (when most of it fits into CPU cache).
I have to go to all sorts of trouble to make MetaTrader still think that I have 12 cores instead of six... Eh...
It's evening again and again the agents are idling.
Please make some kind of reset to disk - to understand the state of the agents: are they working on the task or are they hovering?
There are more and more cases of agents idling lately. They may not write anything to log file for an hour or an hour and a half. Then it turns out, as in the post above: an agent takes some task and that's it: no information further.
Added: example of idle work - agent unsuccessfully tries to take the same job. The result is zero work done:
What do the lines mean - has the agent turned itself off? (I certainly didn't turn anything off)
What do the lines mean - has the agent turned itself off? (I certainly didn't turn anything off)