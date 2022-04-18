Idle work - page 11

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I've tried putting it on a separate clean HDD, both ways. After a couple of days the tester goes off in an unknown direction. And there's not a lot of jobs. The configuration is 12 cores, 54 operas, 500 cores.
 
And I also noticed that starting sometime in July 2021 the agents started to suspend the system or reboot. I ran the computer on all tests. On aide citybench osst prime95 everything is fine. But at some point the agent suspends the system or just reboots. Moreover, agents do not load the system heavily. About 75%. But still there are moments when stupor occurs. Moreover, the server worked for 2020-2021 years without reboots. It all started in July. What do they write about it on foreign forums? According to statistics, most agents work in Russia and the U.S. )))
 
Vyacheslav Vorobev #:
I've tried putting it on a separate HDD clean, both ways. After a couple of days, the tester goes off in an unknown direction. And there's not a lot of jobs. Config - 12 cores, 54 operas, 500 bundles.

The ranking is small, so there are probably not many assignments.

 
Aleksandr Dziuba #:

The ranking is small, so there are probably not many jobs.

What's the rating, PR?

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev #:

What is the ranking, PR?

Folks, what is the average income per core per day?

 
Bigyurik #:

Folks, what is the average revenue per core per day?

PR jumps from 163 to 171

 
Bigyurik #:

Folks, what is the average revenue per core per day?

8 (4+4) cores on two computers (PR 175 and 145)

 
So it's not as bad as I thought...
Files:
x1dbe.png  24 kb
 

There, that's better. Running 16 cores (not always) PR also changes from 176 to 182

 
To be honest, I still can't figure out what the payouts depend on. I keep track of the time and the passes every time. But I haven't found a correlation. It seems like they should only pay for time...
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