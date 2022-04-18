Idle work - page 11
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I've tried putting it on a separate HDD clean, both ways. After a couple of days, the tester goes off in an unknown direction. And there's not a lot of jobs. Config - 12 cores, 54 operas, 500 bundles.
The ranking is small, so there are probably not many assignments.
The ranking is small, so there are probably not many jobs.
What's the rating, PR?
What is the ranking, PR?
Folks, what is the average income per core per day?
Folks, what is the average revenue per core per day?
PR jumps from 163 to 171
Folks, what is the average revenue per core per day?
8 (4+4) cores on two computers (PR 175 and 145)
There, that's better. Running 16 cores (not always) PR also changes from 176 to 182