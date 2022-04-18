Idle work - page 8
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Provider is the same IP is the same
Do agents need to be configured or is the default setting OK ?
4x Xeon ran for about an hour. At 100% load. Nothing on the site, checked the connection to the MQL5 login-Everything is normal. Didn't complete the tasks ? So there were no connection interruptions and reboots for me. If there's a "contest" to see who can do it faster, it's not fair.
Maybe it's just a login lost in the services, I had that once, I see it working but it wasn't on the website, it turns out that either I reinstalled or something else but the"sell power" checkbox was missing.
The login was and is in place.
The login was and is in place.
Well, I don't know then... I have one myself, they work every day, I can see by the load on the system. And accruals go every day, and here on the 3rd that there is no way, and although the load was. And I had another computer in addition, so he had a small PR and he did not take anything at all, I removed it so.
Well, I don't know... I'm like that myself, they work every day, I can see by the load on the system. And accruals go every day, and here on the 3rd that there is nothing, and although the load was. And I had another computer in addition, so his PR was small and he did not take anything, I removed it so.
And here are the statistics of "PR" and Celeron
https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/stats
Let's see where it goes :)