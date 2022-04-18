Idle work - page 8

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Ok'e, I connect iPhone as a modem - at once all agents work both in real life and on the site. Connecting wire to PC 100 mbps no agents and no activity for 24 hours.
 

Provider is the same IP is the same

 

Do agents need to be configured or is the default setting OK ?

Files:
188.png  116 kb
 
4x Xeon ran for about an hour. At 100% load. Nothing on site, checked connection to MQL5 login-Everything is ok. Didn't complete the tasks ? So there were no connection interruptions and reboots for me. If there's a "contest" to see who can do it faster, it's not fair.
 
Volodymyr Zubov:
4x Xeon ran for about an hour. At 100% load. Nothing on the site, checked the connection to the MQL5 login-Everything is normal. Didn't complete the tasks ? So there were no connection interruptions and reboots for me. If there's a "contest" to see who can do it faster, it's not fair.

Maybe it's just a login lost in the services, I had that once, I see it working but it wasn't on the website, it turns out that either I reinstalled or something else but the"sell power" checkbox was missing.


 

The login was and is in place.

 
Volodymyr Zubov:

The login was and is in place.

Well, I don't know then... I have one myself, they work every day, I can see by the load on the system. And accruals go every day, and here on the 3rd that there is no way, and although the load was. And I had another computer in addition, so he had a small PR and he did not take anything at all, I removed it so.

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

Well, I don't know... I'm like that myself, they work every day, I can see by the load on the system. And accruals go every day, and here on the 3rd that there is nothing, and although the load was. And I had another computer in addition, so his PR was small and he did not take anything, I removed it so.

And here are the statistics of "PR" and Celeron


https://cloud.mql5.com/ru/stats

Статистика - MQL5 Cloud Network
Статистика - MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Произведенный объем работы, распределение агентов по странам, RAM, CPU и битности OS
 

Let's see where it goes :)


 
My question has been cleared. The agents are showing up. I had a couple of days of interruptions with wired internet, going online using 4G on my mobile as a modem.
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