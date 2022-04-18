Idle work - page 10

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Hello all. I thought that I myself would not be stifled by greed until the service put in order, I will remove the agents, what with them. It seems they do not interfere, but when you start to get into it, you realize that someone is wasting the resources of my computer. But I will definitely watch what will happen next, the idea is interesting but not fully completed.
 

The mice stung and cried, but they kept on eating the cactus.

:))

 

2863

Nothing has changed so far: at16:06:34.463 we got the task, we were idling until16:16:13.313. What an agent (or rather three agents) did for ten minutes remains a mystery. There is no information about the work done in those ten minutes. And again there is no elementary log file dump of agent status (percentage of work done).

QP      0       16:01:28.144    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
PJ      0       16:06:34.463    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
MQ      0       16:06:34.463    Network 1470 bytes of tester parameters loaded
RE      0       16:06:34.463    Network 42684 bytes of input parameters loaded
PP      0       16:06:34.463    Network 1138 bytes of symbols list loaded (165 symbols)
JD      0       16:06:34.463    Tester  job 6945803875387462663 received from Cloud Server
RG      0       16:06:34.463    Tester  file added, 256322 bytes loaded
IO      0       16:06:34.463    Network 55812 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
IE      0       16:06:34.566    Tester  successfully initialized
KH      0       16:06:34.566    Network 378 Kb of total initialization data received
MK      0       16:06:34.566    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
PL      0       16:06:34.566    Tester  optimization pass 89 started
GL      0       16:06:34.575    Symbols GER30: symbol to be synchronized
DH      0       16:06:34.596    Symbols GER30: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
HD      0       16:06:35.780    History GER30: load 25 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.035
FQ      0       16:06:35.780    History GER30: history synchronized from 2019.01.02 to 2021.03.30
RS      0       16:06:35.861    History GER30,M15: history cache allocated for 50292 bars and contains 19020 bars from 2019.01.02 09:00 to 2019.12.30 22:45
CR      0       16:06:35.861    History GER30,M15: history begins from 2019.01.02 09:00
EK      0       16:06:36.800    History GER30,M1: history cache allocated for 752845 bars and contains 283773 bars from 2019.01.02 09:00 to 2019.12.30 22:59
HJ      0       16:06:36.801    History GER30,M1: history begins from 2019.01.02 09:00
IP      0       16:16:13.313    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
JF      0       16:16:13.313    Tester  shutdown tester machine
GR      0       16:16:13.595    Tester  tester process stopped
GJ      0       16:16:13.596    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
 

The situation repeats - agents are flailing around for an hour and nothing is written to the log file. The last entry was at 12:46:02.921. Had to kill agents at13:47:50.660

RD      0       12:35:50.087    Tester  optimization pass 12884902275 (3, 387) started
LP      0       12:35:50.097    Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
PK      0       12:35:50.177    Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
RR      0       12:45:49.677    History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:09:59.490
PL      0       12:45:49.677    History EURUSD: history synchronized from 1999.01.04 to 2021.05.14
LE      0       12:45:49.762    History EURUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 8321790 bars and contains 294777 bars from 1999.01.04 10:22 to 1999.12.31 23:01
NG      0       12:45:49.762    History EURUSD,M1: history begins from 1999.01.04 10:22
FR      0       12:46:02.691    History EURUSD,H1: history cache allocated for 139958 bars and contains 6175 bars from 1999.01.04 10:00 to 1999.12.31 23:00
RK      0       12:46:02.691    History EURUSD,H1: history begins from 1999.01.04 10:00
OL      0       12:46:02.748    History EURUSD,H6: history cache allocated for 23336 bars and contains 1039 bars from 1999.01.04 06:00 to 1999.12.31 18:00
HS      0       12:46:02.749    History EURUSD,H6: history begins from 1999.01.04 06:00
QK      0       12:46:02.799    History EURUSD,H4: history cache allocated for 35004 bars and contains 1558 bars from 1999.01.04 08:00 to 1999.12.31 20:00
RH      0       12:46:02.800    History EURUSD,H4: history begins from 1999.01.04 08:00
JE      0       12:46:02.857    History EURUSD,M6: history cache allocated for 1396942 bars and contains 59107 bars from 1999.01.04 10:18 to 1999.12.31 23:00
FE      0       12:46:02.857    History EURUSD,M6: history begins from 1999.01.04 10:18
LR      0       12:46:02.921    History EURUSD,M3: history cache allocated for 2788497 bars and contains 112826 bars from 1999.01.04 10:21 to 1999.12.31 23:00
FL      0       12:46:02.921    History EURUSD,M3: history begins from 1999.01.04 10:21
GJ      0       13:47:50.660    Startup service shutdown initialized
RQ      0       13:47:50.660    Exit    shutdown thread started
PJ      0       13:47:50.716    Server  MetaTester 5 stopped

As you can see between 12:46:02.921 and13:47:50.660 there are no messages at all.

Please: is it possible to display service information, e.g. every three minutes - job number so-and-so, the process is going on?


I will delete all agents for a week, maybe something will be changed during the week.

 

The agents worked for a little over an hour yesterday. The output was a bit unexpected:


I attach the archive of the four agents for 13.01.2022.

Files:
13.01.2022.zip  76 kb
 

The agents worked for an hour

became

At PR 163 the payment was $0.05.

What happened? Did they lower the fee for the agents? This amount is three to four times lower than usual. Or are some agents still working in looped mode but for free?


I am attaching the logs for the 17th.

Files:
Tester.zip  119 kb
 
I uninstalled it and it was no use at all, and the computer sometimes throws the CPU at 100% and it was starting to get annoying. I think it is easier to enable mining on the video card than to keep agents...... It's like this
 

The agents got their assignments. They rattled on for about 25 to 30 minutes. But the counter didn't change.

This is the job (took one agent's log). History, symbol, ticks synchronized, but nothing went into the job.

Is it possible to write a more detailed comment in the log about the fate of the job: for example, whether the job was stopped on the client side or whether the job was interrupted on my side ... ?

GN      0       10:19:02.373    History XAUUSD,M5: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
FI      0       10:19:02.529    Tester  job 7058008938217744221 received from Cloud Server
NM      0       10:19:02.529    Tester  file added, 8987 bytes loaded
JJ      0       10:19:02.624    History XAUUSD,M30: history cache allocated for 12705 bars and contains 11809 bars from 2021.01.04 01:00 to 2021.12.31 20:30
HI      0       10:19:02.624    History XAUUSD,M30: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
PQ      0       10:19:02.700    History XAUUSD,M10: history cache allocated for 38109 bars and contains 35422 bars from 2021.01.04 01:00 to 2021.12.31 20:50
KF      0       10:19:02.700    History XAUUSD,M10: history begins from 2021.01.04 01:00
JN      0       10:19:02.779    History XAUUSD,H2: history cache allocated for 3307 bars and contains 3083 bars from 2021.01.04 00:00 to 2021.12.31 20:00
JP      0       10:19:02.779    History XAUUSD,H2: history begins from 2021.01.04 00:00
NH      0       10:19:11.826    Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
NO      0       10:19:11.928    Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
QO      0       10:19:12.372    History EURUSD: load 12 Kb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.077
LD      0       10:19:12.372    History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2022.01.27
CL      0       10:19:12.376    Ticks   EURUSD: ticks synchronization started
OE      0       10:19:12.689    Ticks   EURUSD: load 712 Kb of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:00.313
JF      0       10:19:12.689    Ticks   EURUSD: history ticks synchronized from 2013.04.01 to 2022.01.26
JS      0       10:19:12.711    Symbols XAUEUR: symbol to be synchronized
JG      0       10:19:12.792    Symbols XAUEUR: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
CG      0       10:19:13.260    History XAUEUR: load 2.26 Mb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.466
LL      0       10:19:13.260    History XAUEUR: history synchronized from 2021.01.04 to 2022.01.27
RD      0       10:19:13.260    Ticks   XAUEUR: ticks synchronization started
FM      0       10:19:14.862    Ticks   XAUEUR: load 10.03 Mb of tick data to synchronize in 0:00:01.594
JN      0       10:19:14.862    Ticks   XAUEUR: history ticks synchronized from 2022.01.03 to 2022.01.26
CE      0       10:57:59.709    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
PQ      0       10:57:59.709    Tester  shutdown tester machine
HI      0       10:57:59.720    Tester  tester process stopped
FO      0       10:57:59.721    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
DL      0       10:57:59.721            rescan needed
OI      0       10:58:04.559    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
EN      0       10:58:05.948    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
 

Greetings, everyone. I have the same situation. 16 cores have been hammering for two hours and as a result one job is done. In short, I left 4 cores to be compared.

Well, at least something was given by the developers as an explanation. I think that the whole problem is in the memory. The more you have memory, the more they give you tasks. And less chance to work.

There is also the assumption that the same task given to many agents who had time first and closed.

But this is my guess.

How to make tasks thinner? We need to limit the memory per thread.

For example, the base folder contains a bunch of downloaded stories for synchronization which may never be used again.

Waiting for an explanation. I opened the same thread by mistake. Need to close it and discuss it here.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

The agents got their assignments. They rattled on for about 25 to 30 minutes. But the counter didn't change.

This is the job (took one agent's log). History, symbol, ticks synchronized, but nothing went into the job.

Is it possible to write a more detailed comment in the log about the fate of the job: for example, whether the job was stopped on the client side or whether the job was interrupted on my side ... ?

Maybe it would help. I took the program down. Deleted the directory and everything associated with it. Cleaned the registry and all references to the word tester. Reinstalled the agents. Started poking around again slowly.

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