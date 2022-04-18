Idle work - page 10
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The mice stung and cried, but they kept on eating the cactus.
:))
2863
Nothing has changed so far: at16:06:34.463 we got the task, we were idling until16:16:13.313. What an agent (or rather three agents) did for ten minutes remains a mystery. There is no information about the work done in those ten minutes. And again there is no elementary log file dump of agent status (percentage of work done).
The situation repeats - agents are flailing around for an hour and nothing is written to the log file. The last entry was at 12:46:02.921. Had to kill agents at13:47:50.660
As you can see between 12:46:02.921 and13:47:50.660 there are no messages at all.
Please: is it possible to display service information, e.g. every three minutes - job number so-and-so, the process is going on?
I will delete all agents for a week, maybe something will be changed during the week.
The agents worked for a little over an hour yesterday. The output was a bit unexpected:
I attach the archive of the four agents for 13.01.2022.
The agents worked for an hour
became
At PR 163 the payment was $0.05.
What happened? Did they lower the fee for the agents? This amount is three to four times lower than usual. Or are some agents still working in looped mode but for free?
I am attaching the logs for the 17th.
The agents got their assignments. They rattled on for about 25 to 30 minutes. But the counter didn't change.
This is the job (took one agent's log). History, symbol, ticks synchronized, but nothing went into the job.
Is it possible to write a more detailed comment in the log about the fate of the job: for example, whether the job was stopped on the client side or whether the job was interrupted on my side ... ?
Greetings, everyone. I have the same situation. 16 cores have been hammering for two hours and as a result one job is done. In short, I left 4 cores to be compared.
Well, at least something was given by the developers as an explanation. I think that the whole problem is in the memory. The more you have memory, the more they give you tasks. And less chance to work.
There is also the assumption that the same task given to many agents who had time first and closed.
But this is my guess.
How to make tasks thinner? We need to limit the memory per thread.
For example, the base folder contains a bunch of downloaded stories for synchronization which may never be used again.
Waiting for an explanation. I opened the same thread by mistake. Need to close it and discuss it here.
The agents got their assignments. They rattled on for about 25 to 30 minutes. But the counter didn't change.
This is the job (took one agent's log). History, symbol, ticks synchronized, but nothing went into the job.
Is it possible to write a more detailed comment in the log about the fate of the job: for example, whether the job was stopped on the client side or whether the job was interrupted on my side ... ?
Maybe it would help. I took the program down. Deleted the directory and everything associated with it. Cleaned the registry and all references to the word tester. Reinstalled the agents. Started poking around again slowly.