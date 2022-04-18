Idle work - page 6
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TEMP directories in \Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-xxxx\, where xxxx is the agent-specific port
Thank you very much.
You have the world market, auto-trading, signals and a whole computer system at your fingertips, and you're only paying five quid a month and they won't give you back.
Did I miss anything?
Once again, three agents were idle for an hour.
There was not ONE SERVICE message in the log file for an hour. It was not clear what the agent had been doing for an hour. And only after disconnection of the Internet agent gave birth to several lines which do not make it clear at all - what it was doing for an hour and a half (from 12:12 to 13:26)?
When some intermediate service messages will appear in the log file, it should be clear whether the agent hung up or just took a very heavy task and chewed it for an hour...
Well, I wouldn't say that the work of the agents bothers me much....... I still have some CPU cores left for me, but it's just not convenient anymore. Probably need to remove them too.
You can always disable some of the agents: go to MetaTester 5 Agent Manager in the "Services" tab and right-click to disable some agents.
Agents are having a blast today...... 40 gigabytes of memory "blown away by an agent"
How does your post relate to the topic title? Did you notice that the agents worked through and didn't give anything away in the logs? If not, please write only on topic.
How does your message relate to the topic title? Have you noticed that the agents have worked through and not given anything away in the logs? If not, please write only on the subject.
I have been noticing this for a long time.
Sorry, I will not bother you again.
I've been noticing that for a long time.
I'm sorry, I won't bother you again.
No, if you notice - write, but not just pictures, but give more details. You might have started working for an hour or two ... but the logs are empty or there's not a single completed job. In general, to be able to see the errors.
No, if you notice - write, but not just pictures, but give more details. It seems that they started working for an hour or two ... and there's nothing in the logs or no work done. In general, to be able to see the errors.
If I understood exactly what should happen? Just observations for a couple of months, then memory hangs, the CPU rests, then in a couple under a hundred that even the CPU starts dropping frequencies. Well, I think that tomorrow I will add more, but there are 0.02-0.05 cents per day. It is clear that he is not working all the time and there about five minutes or so, but sometimes you do not even notice the load, and 0.2 quid is discounted. Here is today's point. For me, for example, it does not explain anything, maybe you will certainly understand. The first picture is the time the screenshot was made and the second is the agent's log for today. I don't know what or how. But the file doesn't even have that time.....
When a job is taken and done, the entries are roughly as follows(be sure to have the wordstarted andpassed)
When a job is taken and done, the records are roughly as follows(be sure to have the wordstarted andpassed)
Didn't you see the download from the agents? But in the log it turns out that there was no work? I got it right.