Idle work - page 6

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Aleksandr Matveev:

TEMP directories in \Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-xxxx\, where xxxx is the agent-specific port

Thank you very much.

 

You have the world market, auto-trading, signals and a whole computer system at your fingertips, and you're only paying five quid a month and they won't give you back.

Did I miss anything?

 

Once again, three agents were idle for an hour.

There was not ONE SERVICE message in the log file for an hour. It was not clear what the agent had been doing for an hour. And only after disconnection of the Internet agent gave birth to several lines which do not make it clear at all - what it was doing for an hour and a half (from 12:12 to 13:26)?

MR      0       11:52:36.198    Network authorized on agent3.mql5.net for barabashkakvn
MO      0       12:12:48.640    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
LS      0       12:12:48.640    Network 1470 bytes of tester parameters loaded
DP      0       12:12:48.640    Network 61116 bytes of input parameters loaded
GE      0       12:12:48.641    Network 4307 bytes of symbols list loaded (571 symbols)
KR      0       12:12:48.641    Tester  job 6937929405037570688 received from Cloud Server
CD      0       12:12:48.641    Tester  file added, 279311 bytes loaded
FM      0       12:12:48.641    Network 81360 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
RF      0       12:12:48.642    Tester  successfully initialized
CN      0       12:12:48.642    Network 441 Kb of total initialization data received
RI      0       12:12:48.642    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
CM      0       12:12:48.642    Tester  optimization pass 265 started
IH      0       12:12:48.651    Symbols DE30: symbol to be synchronized
CO      0       12:12:48.675    Symbols DE30: symbol synchronized, 4080 bytes of symbol info received
IJ      0       12:12:48.698    History DE30: load 23 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.022
FD      0       12:12:48.698    History DE30: history synchronized from 2016.01.04 to 2021.02.26
NL      0       12:12:48.704    History DE30,H1: history cache allocated for 31741 bars and contains 5684 bars from 2016.01.04 00:00 to 2016.12.30 23:00
PS      0       12:12:48.704    History DE30,H1: history begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
PH      0       12:12:48.721    History DE30,M5: history cache allocated for 318378 bars and contains 5684 bars from 2016.01.04 00:00 to 2016.12.30 23:00
PE      0       12:12:48.721    History DE30,M5: history begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
OI      0       13:26:50.902    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent3.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 17 ms)


When some intermediate service messages will appear in the log file, it should be clear whether the agent hung up or just took a very heavy task and chewed it for an hour...

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

Well, I wouldn't say that the work of the agents bothers me much....... I still have some CPU cores left for me, but it's just not convenient anymore. Probably need to remove them too.


You can always disable some of the agents: go to MetaTester 5 Agent Manager in the "Services" tab and right-click to disable some agents.

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

Agents are having a blast today...... 40 gigabytes of memory "blown away by an agent"


How does your post relate to the topic title? Did you notice that the agents worked through and didn't give anything away in the logs? If not, please write only on topic.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

How does your message relate to the topic title? Have you noticed that the agents have worked through and not given anything away in the logs? If not, please write only on the subject.

I have been noticing this for a long time.

Sorry, I will not bother you again.

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

I've been noticing that for a long time.

I'm sorry, I won't bother you again.

No, if you notice - write, but not just pictures, but give more details. You might have started working for an hour or two ... but the logs are empty or there's not a single completed job. In general, to be able to see the errors.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

No, if you notice - write, but not just pictures, but give more details. It seems that they started working for an hour or two ... and there's nothing in the logs or no work done. In general, to be able to see the errors.

If I understood exactly what should happen? Just observations for a couple of months, then memory hangs, the CPU rests, then in a couple under a hundred that even the CPU starts dropping frequencies. Well, I think that tomorrow I will add more, but there are 0.02-0.05 cents per day. It is clear that he is not working all the time and there about five minutes or so, but sometimes you do not even notice the load, and 0.2 quid is discounted. Here is today's point. For me, for example, it does not explain anything, maybe you will certainly understand. The first picture is the time the screenshot was made and the second is the agent's log for today. I don't know what or how. But the file doesn't even have that time.....


 

When a job is taken and done, the entries are roughly as follows(be sure to have the wordstarted andpassed)

MI      0       08:06:32.183    Tester  optimization pass 21474836778 (5, 298) started
FP      0       08:06:32.265    History EURUSD,M3: history cache allocated for 272613 bars and contains 124113 bars from 2019.01.02 00:00 to 2019.12.31 20:57
FM      0       08:06:32.266    History EURUSD,M3: history begins from 2019.01.02 00:00
FO      0       08:06:32.321    History EURUSD,M15: history cache allocated for 54537 bars and contains 24837 bars from 2019.01.02 00:00 to 2019.12.31 20:45
DN      0       08:06:32.321    History EURUSD,M15: history begins from 2019.01.02 00:00
PI      0       08:06:32.373    History EURUSD,H12: history cache allocated for 1137 bars and contains 518 bars from 2019.01.02 00:00 to 2019.12.31 12:00
JG      0       08:06:32.373    History EURUSD,H12: history begins from 2019.01.02 00:00
IN      0       08:07:01.187    Tester  21474836778 (5, 298) : passed in 0:00:29.000
NR      0       08:07:01.187    Tester  optimization finished
GR      0       08:07:23.310    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
GE      0       08:07:23.310    Tester  shutdown tester machine
GQ      0       08:07:23.320    Tester  tester process stopped
FE      0       08:07:23.320    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
 
Vladimir Karputov:

When a job is taken and done, the records are roughly as follows(be sure to have the wordstarted andpassed)

Didn't you see the download from the agents? But in the log it turns out that there was no work? I got it right.

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