Idle work - page 12
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Yes. Probably. But when a computer has been running non-stop for years, why not partially compensate for that work...
Read. Who at the current prices of electricity is putting themselves in these agents? Seriously?
You are missing the main idea: agents are renting PROSTATING capacity.MQL5 Cloud Network is NOT MAINING!!!. You pay time for renting PROSTATING capacity, but no one said that THIS IS WORKING!
But no one said that it was a HUNDRED!
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You also need to read carefully. You look at the book, but you don't see the point. Read, analyse, please.