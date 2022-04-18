Idle work - page 12

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Never trusted these agents. Seems like a waste of machine time to me with that kind of income....
 
Yes. Probably. But when a computer has been running non-stop for years, why not partially compensate for that work...
 
Bigyurik #:
Yes. Probably. But when a computer has been running non-stop for years, why not partially compensate for that work...
Negative compensation between earnings and energy and depreciation costs? Doubtful!!!!
 
I've been reading. With the current prices of electricity, who puts these agents in their place? Seriously?
 
Pavel Dzenisenka #:
Read. Who at the current prices of electricity is putting themselves in these agents? Seriously?

You are missing the main idea: agents are renting PROSTATING capacity.MQL5 Cloud Network is NOT MAINING!!!. You pay time for renting PROSTATING capacity, but no one said that THIS IS WORKING!

Computación distribuida en la red MQL5 Cloud Network
Computación distribuida en la red MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Ganar dinero vendiendo los recursos de su ordenador a los participantes de la red de computación distribuida en nube
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

But no one said that it was a HUNDRED!

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Igor Makanu #:

/

You also need to read carefully. You look at the book, but you don't see the point. Read, analyse, please.

 
My computer runs 365/24/7. And there is practically no load on the CPU. At the same time, I have electricity compensation with a Tester of 20 to 30 dollars per month.
 
I would like the Tester to use all available kernel threads. The resource is there, but it's idle. Maybe the developers should revise the code so that if the RAM per thread is more than the minimum required, then all kernel threads can be used.
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