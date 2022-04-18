Idle work - page 3
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Did I get it right, if I didn't install the Tester Agent, then in theory agents shouldn't work ?
Turn on Task Manager and see what's working. Why without checking Task Manager did you immediately think of testing agents?
Turn on Task Manager and see what works. Why without checking Task Manager did you immediately think of testing agents???
What makes you think I haven't looked at the task manager?
Where is the screenshot? Is it so hard to understand - in a technical forum you need to back up your words as much as possible? And I know for a fact that you have not looked at the Task Manager. I give you 100% .
This is what Task Manager looks like when agents are running (sorted by CPU column)
Don't get me wrong, it's not a way to make money, it's a way to give back to MQ, and to the industry in general.I'm not stopping agents, but the number of agents has led to a reasonable number.
Situation from yesterday (attached log file from just one agent - just to give an example to see what's going on) - all agents were counting for over an hour. Saw on Windows Task Manager CPU load at 90% (six physical cores, six agents).
From 19:16 to 20:56 something was being downloaded, tasks were being received, but not a single task in that interval was completed. That is, there was no payment for this interval.
Can we understand what it was? Agents got a huge list of characters and tried to upload them all first?
Situation from yesterday (attached log file from just one agent - just to give an example to see what's going on) - all agents have been counting for over an hour. Saw on Windows Task Manager CPU load at 90% (six physical cores, six agents).
From 19:16 to 20:56 something was being downloaded, tasks were being received, but not a single task in that interval was completed. That is, there was no payment for this interval.
Is it possible to understand what it was? Agents received a huge list of characters and tried to download them all first?
this must have been the server-directed job:
PE 0 20:56:58.315 Tester job 6923615958372189698 received from Cloud Server
MetaTester 5 Agent Manager build 2769
Situation again today: six agents rammed at full capacity from 09:38 to 09:46
- received work, but didn't give anything away. It is unclear what the agents were doing during this period - if none of them handed in their completed work.
Can you please tell me why I can only set up 4 agents to sell power while my CPU has 8 physical cores.
But in task manager I see only one agent at all.