Idle work - page 3

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Roman Kutemov:
Did I get it right, if I didn't install the Tester Agent, then in theory agents shouldn't work ?
But something is working and very hard !
Wouldn't be a problem, but the laptop is running around the clock and at night it's particularly disturbing.

Turn on Task Manager and see what's working. Why without checking Task Manager did you immediately think of testing agents?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Turn on Task Manager and see what works. Why without checking Task Manager did you immediately think of testing agents???

Why did you think I didn't look at task manager ?
Nothing but two terminals (MT4 and mt5).
 
Roman Kutemov:
What makes you think I haven't looked at the task manager?
Nothing but two terminals (MT4 and mt5).

Where is the screenshot? Is it so hard to understand - in a technical forum you need to back up your words as much as possible? And I know for a fact that you have not looked at the Task Manager. I give you 100% .

 

This is what Task Manager looks like when agents are running (sorted by CPU column)


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Don't get me wrong, it's not a way to make money, it's a way to give back to MQ, and to the industry in general.

I'm not stopping agents, but the number of agents has led to a reasonable number.
I may be wrong, but it's probably mining and you don't suspect it.
 
there is a security hole in the application on default passwords ...writing a miner with connected pythons is no problem .... my thoughts ))))
 

Situation from yesterday (attached log file from just one agent - just to give an example to see what's going on) - all agents were counting for over an hour. Saw on Windows Task Manager CPU load at 90% (six physical cores, six agents).

From 19:16 to 20:56 something was being downloaded, tasks were being received, but not a single task in that interval was completed. That is, there was no payment for this interval.


Can we understand what it was? Agents got a huge list of characters and tried to upload them all first?

Files:
20210130.log  68 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Situation from yesterday (attached log file from just one agent - just to give an example to see what's going on) - all agents have been counting for over an hour. Saw on Windows Task Manager CPU load at 90% (six physical cores, six agents).

From 19:16 to 20:56 something was being downloaded, tasks were being received, but not a single task in that interval was completed. That is, there was no payment for this interval.


Is it possible to understand what it was? Agents received a huge list of characters and tried to download them all first?

this must have been the server-directed job:

PE    0    20:56:58.315    Tester    job 6923615958372189698 received from Cloud Server

 

MetaTester 5 Agent Manager build 2769

Situation again today: six agents rammed at full capacity from 09:38 to 09:46

RO      0       09:04:56.003    Tester  free cached memory
JE      0       09:38:29.417    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
ES      0       09:38:29.417    Network 1482 bytes of tester parameters loaded
LK      0       09:38:29.417    Network 8380 bytes of input parameters loaded
NO      0       09:38:29.418    Network 12168 bytes of symbols list loaded (1419 symbols)
FK      0       09:38:29.418    Tester  job 6924190384478239692 received from Cloud Server
IG      0       09:38:29.418    Tester  file added, 254870 bytes loaded
PF      0       09:38:29.418    Network 8688 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
KJ      0       09:38:29.418    Tester  successfully initialized
GJ      0       09:38:29.418    Network 538 Kb of total initialization data received
KN      0       09:38:29.418    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
CQ      0       09:38:29.418    Tester  optimization pass 595989216 started
PM      0       09:38:29.426    Symbols EURUSD#:  symbol to be synchronized
HI      0       09:38:29.493    Symbols EURUSD#:  symbol synchronized, 3880 bytes of symbol info received
GH      0       09:38:32.651    History EURUSD#:  load 29 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.028
NL      0       09:38:32.651    History EURUSD#:  history synchronized from 2007.01.01 to 2021.01.29
OM      0       09:38:32.700    History EURUSD#,H1:  history cache allocated for 88116 bars and contains 6169 bars from 2007.01.01 00:00 to 2007.12.31 18:00
RN      0       09:38:32.700    History EURUSD#,H1:  history begins from 2007.01.01 00:00
KJ      0       09:38:34.384    History EURUSD#,M15:  history cache allocated for 352358 bars and contains 24570 bars from 2007.01.01 00:00 to 2007.12.31 18:00
KH      0       09:38:34.384    History EURUSD#,M15:  history begins from 2007.01.01 00:00
QF      0       09:38:34.435    History EURUSD#,M30:  history cache allocated for 176199 bars and contains 12305 bars from 2007.01.01 00:00 to 2007.12.31 18:00
PD      0       09:38:34.435    History EURUSD#,M30:  history begins from 2007.01.01 00:00
KQ      0       09:38:34.565    History EURUSD#,H4:  history cache allocated for 22065 bars and contains 1578 bars from 2007.01.01 00:00 to 2007.12.31 16:00
OS      0       09:38:34.565    History EURUSD#,H4:  history begins from 2007.01.01 00:00
FM      0       09:38:34.945    History EURUSD#,Daily:  history cache allocated for 3701 bars and contains 286 bars from 2007.01.01 00:00 to 2007.12.31 00:00
NP      0       09:38:34.950    History EURUSD#,Daily:  history begins from 2007.01.01 00:00
MF      0       09:46:49.336    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
NP      0       09:46:49.336    Tester  shutdown tester machine
QG      0       09:46:49.347    Tester  tester process stopped
CF      0       09:46:49.347    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
QL      0       09:46:50.456    Network 4372 bytes of account info loaded
HF      0       09:46:50.457    Network 1482 bytes of tester parameters loaded
ER      0       09:46:50.457    Network 11452 bytes of input parameters loaded
CD      0       09:46:50.458    Network 281 bytes of symbols list loaded (47 symbols)
DD      0       09:46:50.458    Tester  job 6924197548483698865 received from Cloud Server
QL      0       09:46:50.458    Tester  file added, 164197 bytes loaded
RD      0       09:46:50.458    Tester  job 6924197548483698865 received from Cloud Server
FL      0       09:46:50.458    Tester  file added, 20092 bytes loaded
OE      0       09:46:50.458    Network 13108 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
LO      0       09:46:50.466    Tester  successfully initialized
ID      0       09:46:50.466    Network 760 Kb of total initialization data received
QL      0       09:46:50.466    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
 QG      0       09:50:09.963    Tester  account info found with currency USD
JL      0       09:50:12.094    Network 11452 bytes of input parameters loaded
IF      0       09:50:12.094    Network 281 bytes of symbols list loaded (47 symbols)
QO      0       09:50:12.094    Tester  successfully initialized
OJ      0       09:50:12.094    Network 771 Kb of total initialization data received
GP      0       09:50:12.094    Tester  Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 32574 MB
ND      0       09:55:02.409            rescan needed
DK      0       09:55:03.710    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net

- received work, but didn't give anything away. It is unclear what the agents were doing during this period - if none of them handed in their completed work.

 

Can you please tell me why I can only set up 4 agents to sell power while my CPU has 8 physical cores.

But in task manager I see only one agent at all.


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