Idle work - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Didn't you see the download from the agents? But the logs show that there was no work? I got that right.
You need to look at the file itself, not the screenshot.
You need to look at the file itself, not the screenshot.
I can send it to you if you're interested, but how? Here's a question.
If you're interested, I can send it to you, but how? Here's a question.
For example, you could attach an agent's log file using the button
For example, you can attach an agent log file using the button
I'm such a woody!!!!! Looked at the top and couldn't get my eyes down.
What a wooden me!!!!! Looked all over the top but can't keep my eyes down.
If there is no terminal, but there is an MT5 agent how to check the logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the site tet download.
If no terminal, but MT5 agent how to check logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the site tet download.
The website is updated at midnight. And you can see the results if you run the 'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' and look at the 'Overview' tab.
If there is no terminal, but there is an MT5 agent, how do you check the logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the download tet.
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs
I have them right here. If I understood the question correctly, I can't get the handbrake off today.
What a wooden me!!!!! Looked at the top and couldn't get my eyes down.
As far as I can tell the job ( 6938761258598418993 ) is received and then it is not clear at all what the agent was doing from 16:45:49.725 to 17:17:33.542
As far as I can tell the job ( 6938761258598418993 ) is received and then it is not clear at all what the agent was doing from 16:45:49.725 to 17:17:33.542
Now here's the time when I took a screenshot of the full load.
I don't understand what it's supposed to be or how it's supposed to be. But just from my observations, super-duper loading of the system doesn't always mean there will be more reward.
Maybe these gaps are the time of agent's work, before that it's like initialization, then empty-agent's work. And then completion. If you think about it, the screenshot was taken at the time when there were no entries in the log file.