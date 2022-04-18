Idle work - page 7

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Vyacheslav Vorobev:

Didn't you see the download from the agents? But the logs show that there was no work? I got that right.

You need to look at the file itself, not the screenshot.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You need to look at the file itself, not the screenshot.

I can send it to you if you're interested, but how? Here's a question.

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

If you're interested, I can send it to you, but how? Here's a question.

For example, you could attach an agent's log file using the button Attach file

 
Vladimir Karputov:

For example, you can attach an agent log file using the button

I'm such a woody!!!!! Looked at the top and couldn't get my eyes down.

Files:
20210312.log  51 kb
 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

What a wooden me!!!!! Looked all over the top but can't keep my eyes down.

If there is no terminal, but there is an MT5 agent how to check the logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the site tet download.

 
Volodymyr Zubov:

If no terminal, but MT5 agent how to check logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the site tet download.

The website is updated at midnight. And you can see the results if you run the 'MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester' and look at the 'Overview' tab.

 
Volodymyr Zubov:

If there is no terminal, but there is an MT5 agent, how do you check the logs, an hour "played",100%CPU, on the download tet.

C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\Tester\Agent-0.0.0.0-2000\logs

I have them right here. If I understood the question correctly, I can't get the handbrake off today.

 
Vyacheslav Vorobev:

What a wooden me!!!!! Looked at the top and couldn't get my eyes down.

As far as I can tell the job ( 6938761258598418993 ) is received and then it is not clear at all what the agent was doing from 16:45:49.725 to 17:17:33.542

LQ      0       16:41:02.139    Tester  job 6938761258598418993 received from Cloud Server
CE      0       16:41:02.139    Tester  file added, 1531238 bytes loaded
IL      0       16:41:02.139    Network 11472 bytes of optimized inputs info loaded
GI      0       16:41:02.139    Tester  successfully initialized
DR      0       16:41:02.139    Network 1532 Kb of total initialization data received
EJ      0       16:41:02.139    Tester  Intel Xeon  X5675 @ 3.07 GHz, 53182 MB
FQ      0       16:41:02.140    Tester  optimization pass 36104 started
HE      0       16:41:02.185    Symbols GBPUSD: symbol to be synchronized
NQ      0       16:41:14.312    Symbols GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
QI      0       16:42:13.472    History GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.859
LG      0       16:42:13.472    History GBPUSD: history synchronized from 2015.01.02 to 2021.02.26
EP      0       16:42:13.682    History GBPUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 804605 bars and contains 524830 bars from 2019.01.02 06:00 to 2020.05.29 23:54
OM      0       16:42:13.682    History GBPUSD,M1: history begins from 2019.01.02 06:00
DS      0       16:42:14.819    Symbols USDJPY: symbol to be synchronized
IN      0       16:42:15.589    Symbols USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
PR      0       16:42:16.902    History USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:01.039
LF      0       16:42:16.902    History USDJPY: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2021.02.26
MD      0       16:42:17.133    History USDJPY,M1: history cache allocated for 804600 bars and contains 524825 bars from 2019.01.02 06:00 to 2020.05.29 23:54
HI      0       16:42:17.133    History USDJPY,M1: history begins from 2019.01.02 06:00
DN      0       16:42:17.224    Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
CE      0       16:42:17.979    Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
II      0       16:42:18.737    History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.757
IM      0       16:42:18.737    History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2014.01.01 to 2021.02.26
KK      0       16:42:18.991    History EURUSD,M1: history cache allocated for 804613 bars and contains 524838 bars from 2019.01.02 06:00 to 2020.05.29 23:54
MS      0       16:42:18.992    History EURUSD,M1: history begins from 2019.01.02 06:00
QH      0       16:45:49.524    Symbols GBPJPY: symbol to be synchronized
QR      0       16:45:49.616    Symbols GBPJPY: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
PE      0       16:45:49.725    History GBPJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.107
LI      0       16:45:49.725    History GBPJPY: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2021.02.26
DL      0       17:17:33.542    Tester  tester agent shutdown started
HH      0       17:17:33.542    Tester  shutdown tester machine
HR      0       17:17:33.610    Tester  tester process stopped
JM      0       17:17:33.611    Tester  tester agent shutdown finished
ED      0       17:17:33.611            rescan needed
FR      0       17:17:35.894    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
 
Vladimir Karputov:

As far as I can tell the job ( 6938761258598418993 ) is received and then it is not clear at all what the agent was doing from 16:45:49.725 to 17:17:33.542

Now here's the time when I took a screenshot of the full load.


 

I don't understand what it's supposed to be or how it's supposed to be. But just from my observations, super-duper loading of the system doesn't always mean there will be more reward.

Maybe these gaps are the time of agent's work, before that it's like initialization, then empty-agent's work. And then completion. If you think about it, the screenshot was taken at the time when there were no entries in the log file.

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