non of the agents in MQL5 Cloud Network are working?

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As you can see in the below picture, I've been trying to utilise MQL5 Cloud Network for an hour but in vain! None of the agents are working. I also paused my antivirus on my laptop but nothing happened. Very occasionally a few agents (5 to 7 at most) work for a short period, but then nothing again. Any suggestions? (By the way, Europe 1 is completely disabled!)


No agent on the cloud working

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Today's computers spend most of their time idle and do not use all the features of their CPU. Now you can benefit from the spare power of your PC. You can sell your computer's CPU time to other members of our network community for a variety of tasks like optimizing Expert Advisors optimization or developing mathematical models. Join the MQL5...
 
There are many particularities and limitation so it is difficult to say why it works on not (it depends on OS - Windows or not - and so on).
You can read this small summary to find your situation for example: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Myql agent manager

Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.18 05:47

For example - about the limitations:

  • Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents‌/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here 
  • Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here

 
josephcom:

As you can see in the below picture, I've been trying to utilise MQL5 Cloud Network for an hour but in vain! None of the agents are working. I also paused my antivirus on my laptop but nothing happened. Very occasionally a few agents (5 to 7 at most) work for a short period, but then nothing again. Any suggestions? (By the way, Europe 1 is completely disabled!)


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Myql agent manager

Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27

Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".

 
Sergey Golubev:

Thank you Sergey for your trying to help me. As I've noticed, it happens every now and then; all you need to do is wait until a later time or simply do the job utilising your own CPU cores. You have to live with realities :)

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