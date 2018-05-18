non of the agents in MQL5 Cloud Network are working?
You can read this small summary to find your situation for example: All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
some more threads related -
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.19 08:45
Some discussion threads which may help to newbies:
MetaTester Agents won't start to workLittle question of a newbie
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.18 05:47
For example - about the limitations:
As you can see in the below picture, I've been trying to utilise MQL5 Cloud Network for an hour but in vain! None of the agents are working. I also paused my antivirus on my laptop but nothing happened. Very occasionally a few agents (5 to 7 at most) work for a short period, but then nothing again. Any suggestions? (By the way, Europe 1 is completely disabled!)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".
Thank you Sergey for your trying to help me. As I've noticed, it happens every now and then; all you need to do is wait until a later time or simply do the job utilising your own CPU cores. You have to live with realities :)
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As you can see in the below picture, I've been trying to utilise MQL5 Cloud Network for an hour but in vain! None of the agents are working. I also paused my antivirus on my laptop but nothing happened. Very occasionally a few agents (5 to 7 at most) work for a short period, but then nothing again. Any suggestions? (By the way, Europe 1 is completely disabled!)