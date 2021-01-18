Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 2
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I see Vitaly Muzichenko is here !!!
He will for sure roll!!!And here's his catchphrase: So far I see_so_
Thanks for promoting my humble persona!
Please read the offer carefully.
No so no.
It is not quite clear why third parties are needed then, if you can run tests on your VPS?
In general, if you have an EA and a set to it, I can put it on the demo. Please send it to me via private message.
On the chart I will install indicator and EA tracking orders, drawdown, profit on all pairs. I will also make monitoring mql.
As a feedback, in a couple of weeks after I have seen all the work of the Expert Advisor I will write honestly about its perspectives. At my time I spent several months testing thousands of Expert Advisors. All of them ended up disappointing me)
It is not quite clear why you need third parties then, when you can run tests on your VPS?
From the investor's point of view, the Expert Advisor gives a very wide range of options in terms of profitability, risk, time intervals. What is needed is a "bird in the hand" hitch in the form of clearly chosen performance criteria.
I once created a system. Six EAs analysed 6 instruments and passed them on to a seventh, who traded.
In 12 and a half hours - started at 8-00 in the morning, the report was done in 20 minutes - out of $100 on demo they made $218 million.
Even the terminal report chart glitched from surprise and cut off the last 4 digits of the right axis.
I was afraid to bet on real - the drawdown is $5 600 000 (although it is only 6.76%). This is hard to bear!
....
I was afraid to bet on the real - the drawdown is $5,600,000 (although it is only 6.76%). That's a hard thing to bear!
That's where you're wrong. You should have opened a thread here and found some volunteers to run in on the Expert Advisor.
This is where you got it wrong. You should have opened a thread here and found volunteer helpers to run the EA.
Do you think anyone would tolerate a $5 million drawdown? And who would agree to have a balance of $200 million?
I wanted to make a signal - but with a balance like that, how can I trade another day?
Do you think anyone would tolerate a $5 million drawdown? And would anyone be willing to have a balance of $200 million?
I wanted to make a signal - but with a balance like that, how can I trade another day?
I have a constant 66% risk there. As the deposit grows, the volume increases. And the deposit grows faster and faster. The first part of the picture looks like an exponential.
But here the volume reaches MaxLot=100. Further it reaches the stop loss. The chart stretches in a straight line. It is possible to open two or more orders at once. So, there is a reserve.
Your reasoning here is quite fair. One might think that 10% a day would satisfy someone who needs 10% a month.
Once created a system. Six advisors analysed 6 instruments and passed it on to a seventh, who was trading.
In 12+ hours - started at 8:00 am, report done in 20+ minutes - they made $218 million out of $100 on the demo.
Even the terminal report chart glitched from surprise and cut off the last 4 digits of the right axis.
I was afraid to bet on real - the drawdown is $5 600 000 (although it is only 6.76%). It's hard to bear that!
Why, I would try to test it:) И... even on the real account:)