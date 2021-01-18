Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Demo VS Real. Give me an example of an Expert Advisor that makes BIG profits on the demo and drains the real.
Opened your profile - 12 products on the market + signal. Your direction - riveting products for the market. And apparently freelancing. You are interested in theoretical question.
I have 55 years of programming experience. The purpose of my work is to get a profit.
An acquaintance in a similar situation asked me about some quality factor. Perhaps this is what you're interested in.
What's the point of me sharing with you? If you want to cooperate, please do. I've opened up my baggage. Your move: Share a profitable advisor.
Here are the latest trades. From this, you can figure out all the things you want. At the same time let us know...
Type Size Item PriceOp S / L T / P Price Cl Profit
sell 391.98 eurusd 1.10344 1.10393 1.10300 1.10300 17 247.12
buy 416.61 eurusd 1.10254 1.10206 1.10301 1.10301 19 580.67
sell 444.59 eurusd 1.10325 1.10374 1.10279 1.10279 20 451.14
buy 473.80 usdcad 1.30136 1.30085 1.30162 1.30162 9 464.21
buy 487.32 eurusd 1.10368 1.10322 1.10391 1.10391 11 208.36
sell 503.33 eurusd 1.10407 1.10453 1.10380 1.10380 13 589.91
sell 522.75 usdcad 1.30063 1.30115 1.30037 1.30037 10 452.03
buy 537.68 usdcad 1.30031 1.29979 1.30060 1.30060 11 988.87
Fucking hell. Respect to the veterans! Or is it a year for three? Well, never mind)
There were no screenshots in those years yet, I understand, so trust good old-fashioned copy-paste. Way to go! ;))
Demo VS Real. Give me an example of an Expert Advisor that makes BIG profits on the demo and drains the real.
Opened your profile - 12 products on the market + signal. Your direction - riveting products for the market. And apparently freelancing. You are interested in theoretical question.
I have 55 years of programming experience. The purpose of my work is to get a profit.
An acquaintance in a similar situation asked me about some quality factor. Perhaps this is what you're interested in.
What's the point of me sharing with you? If you want to cooperate, please do. I've opened up my baggage. Your move: Share a profitable advisor.
Here are the latest trades. From this, you can figure out all the things you want. At the same time let us know...
Type Size Item PriceOp S / L T / P Price Cl Profit
sell 391.98 eurusd 1.10344 1.10393 1.10300 1.10300 17 247.12
buy 416.61 eurusd 1.10254 1.10206 1.10301 1.10301 19 580.67
sell 444.59 eurusd 1.10325 1.10374 1.10279 1.10279 20 451.14
buy 473.80 usdcad 1.30136 1.30085 1.30162 1.30162 9 464.21
buy 487.32 eurusd 1.10368 1.10322 1.10391 1.10391 11 208.36
sell 503.33 eurusd 1.10407 1.10453 1.10380 1.10380 13 589.91
sell 522.75 usdcad 1.30063 1.30115 1.30037 1.30037 10 452.03
buy 537.68 usdcad 1.30031 1.29979 1.30060 1.30060 11 988.87
In 1965, did you start programming? In what language and on what machines, and by the way, what was your job or specialty then. Very interesting.
Did you start programming in 1965? In what language and on what machines, and by the way, what was your job title or speciality at the time. This is very interesting.
Languages: Nairi AP, Algol and Arrow triad machine language theoretically, Ural-11 machine language practically. Student -> Engineer -> ...
Nairi... punch cards... Cool)))
Demo VS Real. Give me an example of an Expert Advisor that makes BIG profits on the demo and drains the real.
Opened your profile - 12 products on the market + signal. Your direction - riveting products for the market. And apparently freelancing. You are interested in theoretical question.
I have 55 years of programming experience. The purpose of my work is to get a profit.
An acquaintance in a similar situation asked me about some quality factor. Perhaps this is what you're interested in.
What's the point of me sharing with you? If you want to cooperate, please do. I've opened up my baggage. Your move: Share a profitable advisor.
Here are the latest trades. From this, you can figure out all the things you want. At the same time let us know...
Type Size Item PriceOp S / L T / P Price Cl Profit
sell 391.98 eurusd 1.10344 1.10393 1.10300 1.10300 17 247.12
buy 416.61 eurusd 1.10254 1.10206 1.10301 1.10301 19 580.67
sell 444.59 eurusd 1.10325 1.10374 1.10279 1.10279 20 451.14
buy 473.80 usdcad 1.30136 1.30085 1.30162 1.30162 9 464.21
buy 487.32 eurusd 1.10368 1.10322 1.10391 1.10391 11 208.36
sell 503.33 eurusd 1.10407 1.10453 1.10380 1.10380 13 589.91
sell 522.75 usdcad 1.30063 1.30115 1.30037 1.30037 10 452.03
buy 537.68 usdcad 1.30031 1.29979 1.30060 1.30060 11 988.87
my profile is just loyal to the site strategy
but i was only interested in the risk to see if it was a tester fit to the story or not
i see that it's within 7% (that means the drawdown is 92%) and what, to dump the Expert Advisor for some figure that i calculated myself?
i'm sure you would not have had such a request if the program worked on the real account as it did on the demo.it doesn't work in real life, that's 100%
my profile is just loyal to the site strategy
but i was only interested in the risk to understand - is it a tester fitting the story or not
well i see that it's within 7% (that means the drawdown is 92%) and what, i should dump the Expert Advisor for some figure that i calculated myself?
As for the demo version, I'm sure you would not have such a request if the program would work on the real account as it does on the demo.it doesn't work in real life, that's 100%
Explain what the tester adjusts to the history and how it is done on a demo account.
Where did you get ( so the drawdown is 92%), if the report shows a maximum drawdown of 5 600 000.00 (6.76%) Relative drawdown 23.14% (12 038.48)
Give me an example of a program that gives a great profit on the demo and on the real one is losing. Maybe among the ones you posted on the market is such?
Explain what a tester fit to the story is and how to do it on a demo account.
And where did you get ( so the drawdown is 92%) if the report Maximum drawdown 5 600 000.00 (6.76%) Relative drawdown 23.14% (12 038.48)
Well, congratulations.
I did that a long time ago.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146887/page31#comment_3702830
Well, congratulations.
I did this a long time ago.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/146887/page31#comment_3702830
The picture above refers to the tester, and I'm telling you about the demo.
Maybe you can answer: Explain what is the tester fit to the story and how to do it on a demo account
That picture refers to a tester and I'm telling you about a demo.
Maybe you can answer: Explain what is the tester fitting to the story and how to do it on a demo account
I'm saying it's a demo, not a real one.
So it's not a tester,
The question about the tester is removed