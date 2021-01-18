Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 6

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Kostya your Eurodollar forecast
 

Hi Kostya ! Here are the screenshots of your EA's test .


[Deleted]  
Dark Kchlyzov:

I see Vitaly Muzichenko is here !!!

He'll definitely roll it out !!!

And here's his catchphrase: As long as I see_so_.
Exactly!
 
Zvezdochet Hi Kostya ! Here are the screenshots of the test of your EA.

Dear Zvezdochet, aka Mamaev Magomed Khan-Magomedovich!

You complained that every month you make a deposit of a thousand dollars and drain it. I felt sorry for your salary as a specialist electrician for iron and concrete products.

I told you how to make an easy buck on Euros. Instead, all you did was post a screenshot on the forum.

I gave you a profitable Expert Advisor - you've been running it in the tester for a year. And what? You're still going to give a grand a month to a broker?

Good for the one with the big paycheck...

Arcini

 
Kostya your advisor is tearing up !
 
Zvezdochet:
Kostya your advisor is ripping!

Time for a demo and real.

 
Konstantin Erin:

Dear Stargazer, aka Mamaev Magomed Khan-Magomedovich!

...

I gave you a profitable Expert Advisor - you have been running it in the tester for a year. And what? You're still gonna give a grand a month to your broker?

...

Is there anywhere you can download and test it?

 
Zvezdochet:
Kostya, your advisor's a wreck!

Are you guys...

You're testing for 15 days a day?

What's with the slow computer?

;)

 
Konstantin Erin:

As an exchange of experience, show me a couple of demo reels

Open a message in private - I will send or write how to find you on Telegram, there I can show a similar EA to yours, also raises millions in 2-3 days from $100

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Aleksandr Matveev:

Open a message inbox - I'll send you or write how to find you on Telegram, I can show you an expert similar to yours, he also raises millions in 2-3 days with $100

i found such an expert here too - although i have not tried it with $100. but with 50,000 rubles and a leverage of 500

Picture 50 000.1

Shot 50 000

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But there is one "but". The author of the Expert Advisor tells you at what pair to test and for what period of time. (it doesn't come cheap).

- so i don't believe in such pictures.

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and here is the result on another pair and on other pairs, the same picture.

Picture 3

Picture 31

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