Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 6
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Hi Kostya ! Here are the screenshots of your EA's test .
I see Vitaly Muzichenko is here !!!
He'll definitely roll it out !!!And here's his catchphrase: As long as I see_so_.
Dear Zvezdochet, aka Mamaev Magomed Khan-Magomedovich!
You complained that every month you make a deposit of a thousand dollars and drain it. I felt sorry for your salary as a specialist electrician for iron and concrete products.
I told you how to make an easy buck on Euros. Instead, all you did was post a screenshot on the forum.
I gave you a profitable Expert Advisor - you've been running it in the tester for a year. And what? You're still going to give a grand a month to a broker?
Good for the one with the big paycheck...
Arcini
Kostya your advisor is ripping!
Time for a demo and real.
Dear Stargazer, aka Mamaev Magomed Khan-Magomedovich!
...
I gave you a profitable Expert Advisor - you have been running it in the tester for a year. And what? You're still gonna give a grand a month to your broker?
...
Is there anywhere you can download and test it?
Kostya, your advisor's a wreck!
Are you guys...
You're testing for 15 days a day?
What's with the slow computer?
;)
As an exchange of experience, show me a couple of demo reels
Open a message in private - I will send or write how to find you on Telegram, there I can show a similar EA to yours, also raises millions in 2-3 days from $100
Open a message inbox - I'll send you or write how to find you on Telegram, I can show you an expert similar to yours, he also raises millions in 2-3 days with $100
i found such an expert here too - although i have not tried it with $100. but with 50,000 rubles and a leverage of 500
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But there is one "but". The author of the Expert Advisor tells you at what pair to test and for what period of time. (it doesn't come cheap).
- so i don't believe in such pictures.
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and here is the result on another pair and on other pairs, the same picture.