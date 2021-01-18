Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 7
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I found such an expert here too - although I haven't tried it with $100. But with 50,000 roubles and a leverage of 500
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But there's one "but". The author of the Expert Advisor tells you on which pair to test and for which time period. (it doesn't come cheap).
- So I do not believe in such pictures.
What is the point of selling an Expert Advisor if it makes millions, there is a catch anyway.
What's the point of selling such an Expert if he's making millions, there's a catch anyway.
- Yeah! What fool would sell such a miracle expert?! - That's what I'm saying, I don't believe such pictures.
- Yeah! What kind of fool would sell such a miracle of an expert?! - That's what I'm saying, I don't believe such pictures.
I have such a picture)))A full picture with deciphering: those who need it saw it.
True from them there is not much sense, in real life will plum.
I found such an expert here too - although I haven't tried it with $100. But with 50,000 roubles and a leverage of 500
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
But there's one "but". The author of the Expert Advisor tells you on which pair to test and for which time period. (it doesn't come cheap).
- So I do not believe in such pictures.
Dear SanAlex!!! Your system is a tester grail. There are many of them.
Can you read? The system I am describing consists of at least two experts.
And it works on DEMO. The graph is for a system of seven interconnected experts
Dear SanAlex!!! Your system is a tester grail. There are many of them.
Can you read? The system I am describing consists of at least two experts.
And it works on DEMO. The graph is shown for a system of seven interrelated Expert Advisors.
This EA also works on DEMO, but only on one broker and on DEMO, because there is no slippage. The only profit is much less. On the real account slippage is a loss.
Open a message in private - I'll send or write how to find you on Telegram, I can show a similar EA to yours, it also raises millions in 2-3 days from $100!
Dear Aleksandr Matveev! I asked about the DEMO-GRAIL.
I am turning 80 years old one day. I am too old to start telegrams.
Does your Expert Advisor make money in the Strategy Tester? If so, it is of little interest. But if it's on the demo - send it to me in my personal message.
Dear Aleksandr Matveev!!! I was asking about the DEMO grail.
I'm about to turn 80 years old. It is too late for me to start telegram.
Does your Expert Advisor make money in the tester? If so, it is of little interest. If it makes profit on the demo - send it to me in my personal message.
What should I send? I have already shared the test results here. The demo works ONLY at ONE BROKER, the demo account itself is already removed, the profits there are times less.
Dear Aleksandr Matveev!!! I was asking about the DEMO grail.
I'm about to turn 80 years old. It is too late for me to start telegram.
Does your Expert Advisor make money in the tester? If so, it is of little interest. If it trades on the demo, send it to me in the personal area.
My congratulations on the anniversary in advance and long life, but it has little relation to the case. I can discuss any details only in telegram, because at least there is some privacy.
Open a message in private - I will send or write how to find you on Telegram, there I can show a similar adviser to yours, also raises millions in 2-3 days from $100
I'm about to turn 80 years old. It's too late for me to start telegrams.
I'd like to join in on the congratulations. May all be happy, especially those close to you!