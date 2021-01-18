Looking for volunteers to run the EA - page 4

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Andrei Novichkov:

And what amount would you define as psychologically easy to tolerate?

No more than three times the average income, otherwise it is stressful. It's a different amount for everyone. Someone cannot, for example, keep 20 thousand in cash in his wallet, he will be constantly nervous, etc... And someone might have five 500 euro notes for good luck. I don't remember which book it was in. I'm not making this up, honestly, honestly)

 
Konstantin Erin:
Your reasoning is quite fair here. One might think that 10% a day would satisfy someone who needs 10% a month.

Once created a system. Six advisors analysed 6 instruments and passed it on to a seventh, who was trading.


In 12+ hours - started at 8:00 am, report done in 20+ minutes - they made $218 million out of $100 on the demo.

Even the terminal report chart glitched from surprise and cut off the last 4 digits of the right axis.

I was afraid to bet on real - the drawdown is $5 600 000 (although it is only 6.76%). This is hard to bear!

What is the risk in terms of margin as a % of the deposit?
 
Vitaliy Kuznetsov:

No more than three times the average income, otherwise it is stressful. The amounts are different for everyone. Someone cannot, for example, keep 20 thousand in cash in his wallet, will be constantly nervous, etc.. And someone might have five 500 euro notes for good luck. I don't remember which book it was in. I'm not making this up, honestly.)

I'm going to check my wallet now. I'm going to dump out all the pennies and do a quick count. I hope it won't be stressful.

 
Andrei Novichkov: I'm gonna go check my wallet. I'm going to dump all the pennies out and do a quick count. I hope it won't be stressful

Counting in your wallet? Better concentrate on forex, make a profit. Leave the counting to your heirs!

 
Konstantin Erin:

Counting in your wallet? Better concentrate on forex, make a profit. Leave the counting to your heirs!

You're burying me too soon.)
 
Andrei Novichkov You are burying me too early )

Andrei! I wrote: Counting in your wallet? Better concentrate on forex, make a profit. Leave the counting to the heirs!

You either have a bad memory and remember the last three lines. That's fixable. Develop your memory.

Or you do not know how to focus on the main thing, in this case the middle line - worry about profits in forex.

Here's another system. More legal. I tried it in the tester. It increases my deposit 67 times within a year. Now I check it on demo. It has a fixed rate of !5% for 10 working days.

The first part of lot=0.01 and the end of lot=0.02 and changed something else.


 
Konstantin Erin:

Andrei! I wrote: Counting in your wallet? Better concentrate on forex, make a profit. Leave the counting to the heirs!

You either have a bad memory and remember the last three lines. That's fixable. Develop your memory.

Or you do not know how to focus on the main thing, in this case the middle line - worry about profits in forex.

Here's another system. More legal. I tried it in the tester. It increases my deposit 67 times within a year. Now I check it on demo. It has a fixed rate of !5% for 10 working days.

In the first part of lot=0.01 and at the end of lot=0.02.


Please forgive me for my inattention. Indeed, every word is important in your post, and I took some liberties in my perception. It's quite obvious that your point about the need to make a profit on forex, is very closely related to your own suggestion about developing memory. Making profit -> investing in developing memory. ))))
 
Andrei Novichkov I apologize for my inattention. Indeed, every word in your post is important and I have allowed myself a certain liberty of perception. It's quite obvious that your point about the need to make a profit in forex, is very closely related to your own suggestion about memory development. Making profit -> invest in memory development. ))))

I was hoping for cooperation in the forex profitmaking business. But where is your enthusiasm? My profits are going up... I'm up another $25.


 
Konstantin Erin:

I was hoping for cooperation in the forex profiteering business. But where is your enthusiasm? My profits are going up... I'm up another $25.


Demo is not real.

I asked about the risk above.

Any answer?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

demo is not real

And I asked about the risk above.

You will have an answer?

Renat Akhtyamov:
what is the risk on the margin as a % of the deposit?

Demo VS Real. Give me an example of an Expert Advisor which shows great profits on the demo and fails on the real.

Opened your profile - 12 products on the market + signal. Your direction - riveting products for the market. And apparently freelancing. You are interested in theoretical question.

I have 55 years of programming experience. The purpose of my work is to get a profit.

An acquaintance in a similar situation asked me about some quality factor. Perhaps this is what you're interested in.

What's the point of me sharing with you? If you want to cooperate, please do. I've opened up my baggage. Your move: Share a profitable advisor.

Here are the latest trades. From this, you can figure out all the things you want. At the same time let us know...

Type Size Item PriceOp S / L T / P Price Cl Profit
sell 391.98 eurusd 1.10344 1.10393 1.10300 1.10300 17 247.12
buy 416.61 eurusd 1.10254 1.10206 1.10301 1.10301 19 580.67
sell 444.59 eurusd 1.10325 1.10374 1.10279 1.10279 20 451.14
buy 473.80 usdcad 1.30136 1.30085 1.30162 1.30162 9 464.21
buy 487.32 eurusd 1.10368 1.10322 1.10391 1.10391 11 208.36
sell 503.33 eurusd 1.10407 1.10453 1.10380 1.10380 13 589.91
sell 522.75 usdcad 1.30063 1.30115 1.30037 1.30037 10 452.03
buy 537.68 usdcad 1.30031 1.29979 1.30060 1.30060 11 988.87

Знакомство с MQL5: написание простого советника и индикатора
Знакомство с MQL5: написание простого советника и индикатора
  • www.mql5.com
В этой статье проведен краткий обзор языка MQL5, приведен пример написания советника и индикатора. Данная статья ориентирована как на читателей, знакомых с программированием на языке MQL4, так и на тех, кто только начинает знакомство с программированием торговых систем и индикаторов.
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