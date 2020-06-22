What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 8
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Don't run the test all the way to the end, just make sure the quotes are downloaded...
And turn off the visualisation - it's very slow...
I turned it off - I'm waiting. I don't know how long to wait and if I'm testing correctly!
With 2-3 trades a month the deposit should be 100000 with a leverage of 1/100. Welkom!
In any trade, the bigger the deposit, the better...
don't want to change the settings just yet - I'm waiting!
it's so slow to load in percentages
don't want to change the settings just yet - I'm waiting!
it's so slow to load in percentages
I won't be waiting for it, I probably won't see anything good there. I will probably see the usual Expert Advisor with the usual results.
- But the excitement of the Interest beckons me.
In any trade, the bigger the deposit, the better...
Ahem. At any??? That's amazing.
So if a "dolt" has a very large deposit and it's better and easier for him to pick up smaller ones then what are YOU doing there?)
Ahem. At any??? That's amazing.
So if a "dolt" has a very large deposit and it's better and easier for him to pick up smaller ones then what are YOU doing there?)
Ahem...
Any Trader strives for STABLE Profitable trading...
And this goal - deserves respect! And the size of the deposit does not matter much... but still - the bigger the better!
Ahem...
Any Trader strives for a STABILY profitable trading...
And this goal - deserves respect! The size of the deposit does not matter much ... but still - the bigger the better!
I always test with the smallest amount - today is an exception, maybe the successful ones start with a big sum!
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There is an option - how you can earn, - set a goal for a certain period of time. The goal is reached! Repeat it all over again.
Ahem...
Any Trader strives for a STABILY profitable trading...
And this goal - deserves respect! And the size of the deposit does not matter much... but still - the bigger the better!
It's a great excuse to meet interesting people.
If 95% of them are losing money, then they should increase the deposit. So I understand the clever face of the previous post. Let's clap our hands together.
Hee-hee. Better silent than moo))).
Ahem...
Any Trader strives for a STABILY profitable trading...
And this goal - deserves respect! And the size of the deposit does not matter much ... but still - the bigger the better!
how is it unimportant?
the deposit is capital
the bigger the capital, the bigger the profit
How is it irrelevant?
a deposit is capital
the more capital, the more profit
I should add. If you manage your capital skillfully.
Well, Renat, don't forget.