What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Makes sense.
But we have to move forward.
Logically, you have to cheat the state to survive.
I did not say that. But if you take the state as an example, you have responsibilities together with the fact of birth. And you may try to assert your rights more than once during your life. And lucky for those who haven't had to defend their elementary rights to survival on a common basis, with a constitution in their hands. There are many who preach here, but haven't even read the law themselves. Certainly they have not experienced in practice how these laws work and for whom.
And I do not call to deceive anybody. Neither within the framework of the state, nor within the framework of the Forex market. The logic you use is too linear. Hence the conclusions are destructive. For example, personally I have always tried to develop myself and my surroundings. Including my state, which is mired in corruption and shameful lawlessness. In order to really try to change the environment you must first of all understand it well. Your conclusion does not come from the depth of your view. You've simply taken as a basis my analogy of forex with the state, interpreted it in your own way, and concluded (as the only possible one) that there is no way except cheating. I see more and more people in forex, who do not cheat. But in reality they are much less than the mythical percentage of so-called successful traders.
I can say with certainty: no.
The quote algorithm is changing.
Not very often, but it is changing.
This is obvious to anyone who is trying to understand it. But Sergei Nikitin somehow seems to think that centuries pass by, but everything around him is the same. And he is probably the messiah who has come to lead everyone out of their stupor.
I can say with certainty: no.
The quote algorithm is changing.
Not so often, but it changes.
And I would say for sure - yes)
Up, down, nothing new. The market is the same as it was and remains so.
The market is run by the old mechanisms of economic education.
I'm sure it is)
Up, down, nothing new. The market is the same as it was and still is.
The market is run by the old mechanisms of economic education.
What are you looking at? The market as a phenomenon or the market as a chart on which you are looking? If we are talking about a chart, there were bars and there are still bars. And if we are talking about the principles of functioning of different market mechanisms, they are constantly changing. And even the basis from which all these processes come was different 50 years ago than it is now. What about 50 years ago... To take even 10 years and everything has changed tremendously.
I'll say for sure, yes)
Up, down, nothing new. The market is the same as it was and still is.
The market is run by the old mechanisms of economic education.
And you are looking at what? The market as a phenomenon, or the market as the chart you are looking at? If we are talking about a chart, there are still bars. And if we are talking about the principles of functioning of different market mechanisms, they are constantly changing. And even the basis from which all these processes come was different 50 years ago than it is now. What about 50 years ago... To take even 10 years and everything has changed tremendously.
I'm looking at changing prices on the market ))
All sorts of phenomena, that's for astrologers ))
You know where I'm coming from? My point of view:
In all economic higher educational institutions worldwide, they teach practically the same thing, higher mathematics, economics, etc. is the same for all.
And this knowledge has been known since the middle of the last century, if not earlier.
Everyone knows the scientific papers, the mathematical models too.
Do you think the market is governed by any other laws? I doubt it.
The specialists who have studied this knowledge, which was discovered tens or even hundreds of years ago, come from the elite universities of economics.
Do you think they apply something else? Of course not, they apply what they were taught.
They teach everybody the same. It is a vicious circle of economic processes.)
how many years on the screenshot?
It's not a daily one. It's an intraday in ten days.
It's not a daily one. It's intraday for ten days.
the question on the algorithm was about a period spanning 50 years.
analyse the longer period.
I look at price changes in the market ))
All kinds of phenomena, that's for astrologers ))
You know where I'm coming from? My point of view:
In all economic institutions of higher education in the world, they teach practically the same thing, higher mathematics, economics, etc. One for all.
And this knowledge has been known since the middle of the last century, if not earlier.
Scientific papers are all known, mathematical models too.
Do you think the market is governed by any other laws? I doubt it.
The specialists who have studied this knowledge, which was discovered tens or even hundreds of years ago, come from the elite universities of economics.
Do you think they apply something else? Of course not, they apply what they were taught.
They teach everybody the same. It is a vicious circle of economic processes.)
I look at price changes in the market ))
All kinds of phenomena, that's for astrologers ))
You know where I'm coming from? My point of view:
In all economic institutions of higher education in the world, they teach practically the same thing, higher mathematics, economics, etc. One for all.
And this knowledge has been known since the middle of the last century, if not earlier.
The scientific papers are all known, mathematical models too.
Do you think the market is governed by any other laws? I doubt it.
The specialists who have studied this knowledge, which was discovered tens or even hundreds of years ago, come from the elite universities of economics.
Do you think they apply something else? Of course not, they apply what they were taught.
They teach everybody the same. It is a vicious circle of economic processes.)
I gave an analogy above between forex and chess. I can draw the same analogy with Forex and mathematical models. Of course I would not deny that the mathematical models work. The issue is different: there is no continuity and no clear sequence of these models. I may be wrong, but in my opinion a technical higher education does not guarantee successful Forex trading. I've known very fanatical mathematicians and programmers since my childhood. Of course, we rarely keep in touch and not with all of them. So they do not perceive forex as a trade at all. A good programmer or mathematician is more interested in the development of ancillary products than in calculating the market algorithms. They can write anything they want based on the technical requirements. But they will laugh at the opportunity to make money directly on market analysis from the trader's position.