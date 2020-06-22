What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 5
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Don't give me that crap... 70% drawdown is not understanding the market and it's not very good to blame it on an indyuks...
Oh, let's not argue.
I gave my opinion in your thread.
and that's enough.
Oh, let's not argue.
I gave my opinion in your thread.
and that's enough.
Yes, it is enough... Except that the example you gave is not standard...
The risks in the market are always higher than 10%, and in order to fit into this figure - it's easier to forget about the market ... or, alternatively, to put 0.001 lots - "and you'll be happy"!
Yes, that's enough... Except that the example you gave is not standard...
The risks in the market are always higher than 10%, and in order to comply with this figure - it's easier to forget about the market ... or, as an alternative, to put 0.001 lots - "and you'll be lucky"!
another option
But the most successful ones are those whose returns are higher when the risk is respected.
also an option
But still, of the successful ones, the most successful is the one with the highest risk-adjusted returns.
And this is the understanding of WHERE and WHEN.
But still, of the successful ones, the most successful is the one with the highest risk-adjusted returns.
The method of analysis itself is not clear: drawing conclusions from the final results is like choosing "Who will dive deeper?" without taking into account the depth of the pool...
I don't understand the method of analysis itself: drawing conclusions from the final results is like choosing "Who dives deeper?" without taking into account the depth of the pool...
It's a good thread you've started, a good one, I can tell you that.
How much "deeper" is not entirely predictable.
The price will turn before you know it, if a trader appears on the market who has pockets full of money and builds up the already high risk.
For example the year 2008.
the analysts covered up the huge moves with the supposed crisis.
In reality, the network was steadily increasing the risk (let's say draining) of a multibillion-dollar hedge fund.the movement will end when the risk is reduced to normal, including a 0% risk=drain
Price will turn before you expect it to do so...
I don't understand these excuses at all... It's as if you opened a position and stopped monitoring it...?
If "the price reverses early", then the Trader MUST close the position... What is not clear?
I don't understand these excuses at all... It's as if you opened a position and stopped monitoring it...?
If "the price reverses early", then the trader MUST close the position... What is not clear?
there are many strategies.
the one you are talking about is yours.
I don't trade that one.
so it's not a question for me.
I prefer to trade like this:
i.e. when traders buy (usually counter-trend), i sell to them.
or against the crowd.
;)
there are many strategies.
The one you're talking about is yours.
I don't trade that one.
So it's not a question for me.
i prefer to trade like this:
i.e. when traders buy (usually counter-trend), i sell to them.
or against the crowd.
;)
Where is the bottom table coming from?
And the table at the bottom - where is that from?
it is the volume of purchases and sales from the exchange on the same day that i traded, for example
The report appears the next day.
I was just checking to see if I was trading correctly.