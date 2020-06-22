What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 9
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who can tell me? it's 11.3 percent.
when does the testing start ? at what percent ? (what a loser I am)
And probably need more people like me (without us they will be lost)
I should add. With skilful capital management.
Smart people get their point across...
Explain, when an advisor trades, who "skillfully manages capital" ?...
who can tell me? it's 11.3 percent.
when does the testing start ? at what percent ? (what a loser I am)
And most likely we need more people like me (without us they will disappear)
Who wrote the Expert Advisor?
let him test the algorithm.
Smart people get their point across...
Explain, when an advisor trades, who "skillfully manages capital" ?...
I'm bringing it to the attention of the uninitiated.
You can only trust your own code. You can only trust your own code, and not always.)
who wrote the advisor?
Let him test the algorithm.
I am doing everything as described - but nothing works. and now the tester is still trying to download the history, and only to 14.5 percent has reached
I am bringing this to the attention of the uninitiated.
The one who translates someone's idea into computer code in an Expert Advisor is the one who controls the market. You can only trust your own code. And not always.)
You are right! You can't have faith even if that frame is WILLINGLY managing the capital...
Here, yes. Luck has a big advantage.
Here, yes. Luck has a big advantage.
Vladimir, to be honest - does the TF-m have an impact?
If so, the system is not ready.
who wrote the advisor?
Let him check the algorithm.
I can not say who wrote it, but the price lured me - I thought I would buy it for my collection.
I tried the default tester but it did not open a single position.
Vladimir, to be honest - does the TF-m have an impact?
If so, the system is not ready.
Any TF is nested time and events of smaller TFs and not disclosed from lower to higher.
All TFs have a life of their own going on.
We should look at the older timeframe in order not to be the sponsor of the market. A deposit on the plus side is a speculator, and a deposit on the minus side is an investor.