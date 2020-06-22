What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 15
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in the near future you will realise that it is not worth dwelling on, as the market will not submit to this knowledge.
Rena, that was just an example to understand what we are talking about.
In addition to the standard knowledge, there is also tuning, and we have already developed our own. It's a creative process ))
And if you think that the market doesn't obey, you're probably mistaken, because you just haven't found the twist (tuning) in this knowledge.
What can break a mathematical model? if it is calculated correctly.
The same ten days in another model.
Rena, that was just an example to understand what we are talking about.
In addition to the standard knowledge, there is also tuning, and we have already developed our own. It's a creative process ))
And if you think that the market doesn't obey, you're probably mistaken, because you just haven't found the twist (tuning) in this knowledge.
What can break a mathematical model? if it is calculated correctly.
A mathematical model can break an unexpected movement of more than 3, up to 30
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did neuronics help to make this screen?
a matmodel can break an unexpected movement of more than 3, up to 30
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did the neuronics help to make that screen?
Well, you know perfectly well that we are knowingly on the right side of the movement, and x3 is only good for us ))
But the thing is - how do you adjust the model? You can use pips or you can pull poses on the daily chart for half a year ))
No, not neuronics. Banal econometrics, but not the standard one.
Stop drawing palisades, you know your palisades are worthless, they bring you no profit and break your palisades in no time ))
Wow, break it, break it ))
I don't care what you think in this case ))
Well you know very well that we are knowingly on the right side of the movement, and x3 is only good for us ))
But that's the thing, it depends on how you set up the model. You can use pips or you can pull poses on the daily chart for half a year ))
No, not neuronics. Banal econometrics, but not the standard one.
neuronics is actually originally an econometrics section
But this is not a network.
Now looking at the first example, imagine this is daily data.
Which way do you think the market maker, which quotes the price, would work.
What can break a mathematical model? if it is calculated correctly.
Another, equally mathematical model. There are an infinite number of mathematical models. You could probably digitise everything around you (which has been happening in recent years). But being in a framework that is not your personal system, how are you going to predict the consistency and duration of these models? I don't deny the possibility of a certain period of successful forecasts. That's the task of the market itself, to convince in its consistency, orderliness and the existence of perfectly simple mathematical models. Only so far I have not seen any success stories that absolutely exclude failures. And from your words we can conclude that, for example, to graduate from an elite university and get a mathematical specialization - and generally one can be a master of the financial market simply by downloading a terminal and depositing an account with a Broker.
Another, equally mathematical model. There are an infinite number of mathematical models. You could probably digitise everything around you (which has been happening in recent years). But being in a non-personal system, how are you going to predict the consistency and duration of these models? I don't deny the possibility of a certain period of successful forecasts. That's the task of the market itself, to convince in its consistency, orderliness and the existence of perfectly simple mathematical models. Only so far I have not seen any success stories that absolutely exclude failures. And from your words we can conclude that, for example, to graduate from an elite university and get a mathematical specialty - and generally you can be a master of the financial market by simply downloading a terminal and depositing an account with a broker.
Do you understand that the pattern you have built repeats the price movement with
Estimate Fit: 0.971
RMSE: 0.001
R2: 0.971
In fact it is a price chart, but in another form, the one that is convenient to me)