What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 6
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these are the volumes of purchases and sales from the exchange on the same day that I traded, for example
the report appears the next day
I was just checking to see if I was trading correctly.
On our exchange, data reports?
On our stock exchange data reports?
MOEX report, forex is not included
MOEX report, forex is not included
There is no mention of forex, only stock market data.
I tried to work on option levels once.
It's something similar too.
there are many strategies......
Yes, you are right - there are VERY many strategies...
It just wasn't clear what this has to do with "the price will turn earlier than you expect"...
find one that comes with a risk within the normal range.
he'll be in the 5%.
So what are we talking about?
If it were that simple...?
Risk can be adjusted by simple methods, such as reducing the size of the position volume...
If the risk was 50% with a position size of 10 lots, then reducing the lot size to 2, we will get a 10% risk.
And, according to you, the issue with successful traders can be closed...? I mean, more than half of the traders will automatically become Successful Traders...?
I don't think it's that primitive!
If only it were that simple...?
Risk can be adjusted by simple methods, such as reducing the size of a position...
If the risk was 50% with a position size of 10 lots, then reducing the lot size to 2, the risk will be 10%.
And, according to you, the issue with successful traders can be closed...? I mean, more than half of the traders will automatically become Successful Traders...?
I do not think that it is so primitive!
maybe i'm out of the way - how do i run it to open a position ?
I may be in the wrong - can you tell me how to open a position ?
Check the load of quotes on the history... Maybe there just aren't enough candles for the EA to calculate...
can it be checked in the tester? - I don't know, everything is default in the tester. what do I need to do in the tester?