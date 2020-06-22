What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 22
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Good luck.
I don't need it.
It's been a long time since I've played games. I'm just trading.
By the way, the cattle and other econometric bullshit has lost ground to my system.
for those who look for it: the right strategy has no indicators, no ff-moms, no trends, no flat, no counter-trends, no analysis and no drawdown - that's 100%.
there it is.
good luck!
It's very important.
In forex, how many ticks do you need to earn back the commission?
On forex, what spread do they give you?
On forex, how long, will you tolerate negative swaps?
How long will you get re-jacked?
How much slippage will they give you?
That's what hanging by the balls is all about.
In the stock exchange, a single tick churns off the commission.
Spread on liquid instruments is 1-2 ticks
. For example on 30-year bonds, one tick is $32, the commission is for example $6 per round.
So, calculate. One tick and you are in the black.
Did you connect directly?
P.S. The quotes on the forex can be tailored to the futures...It's a question of how much money you have, sometimes a forex can be useful if you don't have the right amount for futures. And not only that. You can use the forex as well, it has its advantages apart from "trading".
I don't need it.
It's been a long time since I've played with it. I'm just trading.
by the way. the cattle and other econometric bullshit has lost ground to my system.
for those looking: the right strategy won't have indicators, that's 100%.
You still don't get it, it's not an indicator, it's price, in a different form.
Like a different chart, renko, crosses zeros or whatever.
I told you it's not standard econometrics. There's MO in there too. But not a network.
You still don't get it, it's not an indicator but a price, in a different form.
Like a different chart, renko, cross zeros or something else.
I told you it's not standard econometrics. There's MO in there too. But it's not a network.
don't do all that.
don't
;)
Here's what you need:
don't have it all
don't
;)
here's the deal:
Heh) Colour is on trend ;)
Are you directly connected?
P.S. The quotes on the forex can be combed for futures...The question is how much money you have, sometimes forex can be useful if you don't have the right amount for futures. And not only that. You can use the forex as well, it has its advantages apart from "trading".
That's what I'm saying. You have to distinguish between the kitchen and the non.
You can also plug in prime, but I think it's unreasonably expensive.
How many people here have a prime hookup?
99.9% here don't even know what it is.
Futures rates are much different.
And those who don't count their expenses, I don't even know what to call them, fools probably.
don't have it all
don't
;)
here's the deal:
I get it, I thought you were better than that.
It's okay, I had a better opinion of you.
All in good time.
Not for everyone, of course.
but
but whatever.....
I don't want any recognition,not a goal.
I'm just trying to get a little bit of the basics,
a little bit, a starting point, so to speak.
;)
all in good time.
Not for everyone, of course.
but
but whatever.....
I don't need any recognition, I'm just trying to get the basics across a little bit.
;)
It's okay. Renate, we need to keep our heads up this week. We'll talk about the flights in the Bablokos thread on the weekend.)
It's OK. Renat, we need to keep our feet on the ground this week. We're gonna take the flights in the Bablokos thread on the weekend.)
♪ there's a toy ♪
♪ a toy to keep you entertained ♪
Don't mind me.