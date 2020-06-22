What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 7
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I saw on Instagram, a man who earned a Maybach, a villa and said he would teach everyone how to earn money, maybe he'sa "successful trader"?
I'm sure he did. Earned himself a villa. All that's left is to educate the others. That's the point. :)
can it be checked in the tester? - I don't know, everything is default in the tester. what do I need to do in the tester?
Set the testing period to 10 years to start with... and then switch to the period you want...
wow! my computer is old, this will be the last test for it.
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Looks like the computer's out!
wow! my computer is old, this will be the last test for it.
Here's another parameter to define an unsuccessful trader. Can a successful trader have one computer, and even an old one? Trading is not your thing, Alexander. You have to scratch your pips in other fields :)
Here is another parameter on how to define an unsuccessful trader. Can a successful trader have one computer, and even an old one? Trading is not your thing, Alexander. You should be busy working in other fields :)
What makes you think I'm not successful? Maybe I have more success than you.
What makes you think I'm not successful? Maybe even more successful than you.
That was a joke. There is such a thing as sarcasm.
It's obvious that nowadays everyone who has any kind of success or income in general avoids positioning themselves as those who have success. So as not to lose their opportunities also foolishly.
It was a joke. There is such a thing as sarcasm.
In general, it's obvious that these days, anyone who has any kind of success or income at all, avoids positioning themselves as such, who have success. So as not to lose their opportunities also foolishly.
Here I agree with you - if we were that successful, we would rarely enter into discussions. And so all in search, and like here it is - and all not how!
Set your test period to 10 years to start with... and then switch to the period you want...
Maybe I'm doing something wrong? won't open a position.
I'm not messing with you - I'm serious! Where am I? Can I read the instructions?
wow! my computer is old, this will be the last test for it.
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Looks like the computer's out!
So don't run the test until the end, the main thing is to load the quotes...
And turn off the visualisation, it's very slow...
Have you carefully watched the attached tests ... The Expert Advisor is a conservative one, i.e. 2-3 trades a month ... Are you satisfied with such infrequent trading ...?
Don't run the test all the way to the end, just make sure the quotes are downloaded...
And turn off the visualization - it slows down a lot...
You carefully watched the attached tests ... Advisor is conservative, i.e. 2-3 trades per month ... Are you satisfied with such infrequent trading ...?
With 2-3 trades per month the deposit should be 100000 with 1/100 leverage. Welkom!