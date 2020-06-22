What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 4

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Serqey Nikitin:
The "profit" parameter is not worth discussing in this matter, as it is merely the LAST major difference...
by keeping reports and working on mistakes with their own
 
Roman Shiredchenko:
by keeping reports and working on their mistakes...

It's not differences... It's what traders have in common...

99.9% of all traders report and work on their mistakes, there is no other way around it...

 
Vitaliy Maznev:
There are no"successful traders". It's a buzzword with nothing behind it. There are only 5% good parodies.

great post

echoing

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

great post

join

Renat, is this the kind of pissimism you espouse?

 
Andrey Gladyshev:

Renat, do you support this pessimism?

In general, this applies to everyone

Learn how to calculate and manage risk (an example of correct calculation is a number, it's the same as the answer in signals)

the risk is no more than 10% with a leverage of 1 to 100, the percentage includes drawdown

and you will be happy

// ---

as a matter of fact: the average trader trades at more than 10% risk

 
Renat Akhtyamov:


learn how to calculate and manage risk ...

Right, right...

There are only adrenaline junkies around, who take to the barricades with a sword, disregarding the risks ...

And only the "chosen ones" tiptoe through the reeds...

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Right, right...

There are adrenaline junkies everywhere, who take to the barricades with a sword in hand, without regard for the risks ...

And only the "chosen ones" tiptoe through the reeds...

what was that about?

didn't even choose

find one who goes with the risk within the norm

he'll be in the 5%.

So what are we even talking about?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What was that about?

first come first served


On second thought... A colleague just doesn't know when to open a position...
 
Serqey Nikitin:
But think about it... my colleague just doesn't know when he needs to open a position...

come on ;)

When the risk is too high, the price will always go against the trader.

so whatever the indices are, they will only show after the fact.

and in fact the price moves on risk - from more to less

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

come on ;)

When the risk is too high, the price will always go against the trader.

So whatever the indices are, they will only show after the fact.

Don't bullshit... 70% drawdown is not an understanding of the market, and it's not very good to put it down to indulgence...
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