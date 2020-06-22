What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The "profit" parameter is not worth discussing in this matter, as it is merely the LAST major difference...
by keeping reports and working on their mistakes...
It's not differences... It's what traders have in common...
99.9% of all traders report and work on their mistakes, there is no other way around it...
There are no"successful traders". It's a buzzword with nothing behind it. There are only 5% good parodies.
great post
echoing
great post
join
Renat, is this the kind of pissimism you espouse?
Renat, do you support this pessimism?
In general, this applies to everyone
Learn how to calculate and manage risk (an example of correct calculation is a number, it's the same as the answer in signals)
the risk is no more than 10% with a leverage of 1 to 100, the percentage includes drawdown
and you will be happy
// ---
as a matter of fact: the average trader trades at more than 10% risk
learn how to calculate and manage risk ...
Right, right...
There are only adrenaline junkies around, who take to the barricades with a sword, disregarding the risks ...
And only the "chosen ones" tiptoe through the reeds...
Right, right...
There are adrenaline junkies everywhere, who take to the barricades with a sword in hand, without regard for the risks ...
And only the "chosen ones" tiptoe through the reeds...
what was that about?
didn't even choose
find one who goes with the risk within the norm
he'll be in the 5%.
So what are we even talking about?
What was that about?
first come first served
But think about it... my colleague just doesn't know when he needs to open a position...
come on ;)
When the risk is too high, the price will always go against the trader.
so whatever the indices are, they will only show after the fact.
and in fact the price moves on risk - from more to less
come on ;)
When the risk is too high, the price will always go against the trader.
So whatever the indices are, they will only show after the fact.