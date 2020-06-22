What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 26
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There are no other models, it's just one, one and only, and there's no confusion.
because otherwise people will start shoeing the market and not the other way round
That's why all the markets are made to fit the same mold.
that's also why I don't understand when they start praising this or that market
it's all the same thing, 100%.
Economic cycles are called ))
Most markets, are interconnected.
Cereals can only have a life of their own, weather and yields are the main factor there.
Economic cycles are called ))
Most markets, are interconnected.
Cereals can only have a life of their own, weather and yields are the main factor there.
No, it's not much more scientific than that.
I'd call it fuzzy logic.
but I'm afraid they're going to start adding random straying to the quote.
the two definitions are incompatible.
and i'm more and more convinced that the screen i posted didn't tell you anything
the market is not just a simple buy and sell on a signal or indicator ;)
No, it's not much more scientific than that.
I'd call it fuzzy logic.
but I'm afraid it's going to involve random straying.
the two definitions are incompatible.
and i'm more and more convinced that the screen i posted didn't tell you anything
in general the market is not just buy and sell on a signal ;)
I wrote you back then that nothing is clear in your screenshot. ))
Like it wasn't clear in mine, until I showed it to you ))
But you don't want to explain it, that's why I have no interest in getting into details, my house is full of thoughts ))
But buy and sell is the final result of all your thoughts and developments.
Only how it will be performed individually or together, that's the difference.
I told you back then, I don't understand a damn thing in your screenshot. ))
Neither do you understand mine, until I explain it to you ))
But you don't want to explain it, so I have no interest in getting into it, the house is full of thoughts ))
And buy and sell is the final result of all your thoughts and developments.
Only how it will be performed individually or together, that's the difference.
I see everything in yours, for example
I even showed you mine.
---
but what if there are many orders?
;)
It doesn't take much intelligence to scold the forum administration...
But, humanly speaking, don't you wonder - why some traders have stable profits, and other traders, even with more than 10 years of experience, can't get such results ...?
Because one trader woke up and started pushing buttons without understanding why he's doing it.
another trader before he pushes the button thinks, studies, calculates and when he pushes the button he knows what he can lose and what he can gain.
All this "HIGH reasoning in the kitchen" is out of fear of not seeing a solution to this problem...
But if you get away from "thinking about eternal things", and move on to more down-to-earth issues, the following comes out:
There are about 5% of traders called Successful who are consistently making profits...
The rest of the traders can get closer to these Successful traders if they understand what makes them different or how to achieve the same level of trading...
In short: There is a problem... The problem is old - forex is 50 years old and the fund is many times bigger, but the problem exists...
To find a solution to this problem, you need to understand the problem: conduct a systematic analysis, identify key points, identify possible solutions ...
If you let it go on its own, the result will be the same: in another 50 years another colleague will raise the subject again... and the statistics will not change - 5% is the limit...
the other trader before he pushes the button thinks, studies, calculates and when he pushes the button he knows what he can lose and what he can gain. understands when he stops.
Fun!...
Today's youth thinks they are smarter than everyone else, and before them ( all 50 years) there were only dummies ... They just have to get it together and everything will work out for them ...
The optimism is off the charts!...
Is the turkey on the chart being redrawn?
wrote a profitable non-slip, lost the hobby.
i don't know what to do now.
ugh....
Is the indicator on the chart being redrawn?
No, only the new bar is drawn.