What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 24
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I've had it in my designs.
but it's far from perfect.
;)
What else do you need? What perfection?
The goal of perfection? Or a steady income?
What more do you need? What perfection?
The goal of perfection? Or a steady income?
Let's say you open a buy
and the price goes against it in an instant by a million pips.
and what?
You tell me it's a mistake in the index?
I'll tell you no, the system screwed up against you and you lost.
that's it ;)
Where's your perfection?
screw him, he's such a beautiful idiot!
;)
let's say you open a buy
and the price is a million pips against it.
and what?
You're gonna tell me it's a mistake in the system?
I'll tell you no, the system screwed up against you and you lost.
That's all.
Where's your perfection?
screw him, he's such a beautiful idiot!
;)
hehe, hehe, you're missing the point that it all applies to the spread or the portfolio ))
the chopcock didn't grow in the market ))
You're definitely not getting it. I don't have any trends, you know ))
No trends, no flotsam.
What's this chart?
This one.
It's almost the same thing, built using different approaches and methods.
So you think what's more convenient for a trading robot))
This approach to trading has already been discussed many times https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552,
there was also a magician on the subject https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329518,
and of course the respectedtranscendreamer who sends everyone to the factory has done a great job in this direction https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11859,
now you are drawing meaningless pictures with dumb pencils, there is no test, monitoring all the more so.
What is the point of all this?
hee, hee, hee, you're missing the point that it all applies to the spread or portfolio ))
Chpokalka has not grown the market ))
no argument here
it makes sense
but about chpokalking ...... ;))))
if the market needs your dough, it will have it no matter what ;)
with oil as an example, it went down in minus ;)))
let me say it again.
the market cannot beat itself.
do you have such a system?
100% no ;)
This approach to trading has already been discussed many times https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552
there was also a magician on the subject https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/329518
well of course the esteemedtranscendreamer who sends everyone to the factory has done a great job in this direction https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11859
now you are drawing meaningless pictures with dumb pencils, there is no test, monitoring all the more so.
What is the point of all this?
you are out of touch, comrade.
not a single word next to it.
I'm not going to argue about that.
it makes sense.
but about the chomping at the bit ...... ;))))
If the market needs your dough, it will have it, no matter what ;)using oil as an example, went into minus ;)))
You don't have to trade on the day of expiration.Anyway, I've deleted myself from the thread.
And the market is chomping at the bit.
You don't have to trade on the day of expiry to avoid that, simple as that.Anyway, I'm off the subject.
And the market is chomping at the bit.
here's the same one, portfolio (in green), and it's been going on for 50 years
it's like a line.
I'm not showing the whole thing to make it harder to guess.
it's a hard sell, i agree.
but still, it's scales.
That's not the point.
Let it work, but don't stop there.
There's a much cooler strategy.
believe it or not
;)
this is the same one, portfolio (in green), and it lasts 50 years
it's like a line.
to make it harder to guess, I don't show you the whole thing.
It's a hard sell, I agree.
but still, it's scales.
That's not the point.
Let it work, but don't stop there.
There's a much cooler strategy.
I know there is, I've been trading front-running, and latency arb, and collecting spread in a cup, I've traded a lot of things ))
There are a lot of nuances in these strategies.
Everyone chooses their own style of trading.
I haven't traded delta hedge on options, also a topic.
I know what's out there, I've traded front-running, latency arbs, spreads in the cup, I've traded a lot of things ))
There are a lot of nuances in these strategies.
Everyone chooses their own style of trading.
Here's a delta hedge on options I haven't traded, also a topic.
it's not delta....
take a closer look.there are real volumes