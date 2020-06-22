What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 19
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does my dc broadcast stock prices or is that not it?
The brokerage company broadcasts CFDs on stocks, that's not it.
They also put swaps on stocks, margin, their margap, etc. They rob as much as they can.
If they do not broadcast CFD, and sort of pay dividends, they take a decent commission from these dividends.
But you are not the owner of the shares you allegedly bought, it is a client.
They are paid dividends, and they return those dividends to you, minus their commission.
Thank you
DTs broadcast CFDs on stocks, that's not it.
They also put swaps on stocks, margin, their margap, etc. They rob as much as they can.
If they do not broadcast CFD, and sort of pay dividends, they take a decent commission from these dividends.
But you are not the owner of the shares you allegedly bought, it is a client.
They get dividends and they return them to you, minus their commission.
OK, got it.
I'll have to continue with forex, I've spent too much effort on it.
OK, got it.
I'll have to continue with forex, too much effort put into it.
Look out for something like M6E ;)
Look out for a thing like M6E ;)
eva futures?
what's there to look at?
4 years ago, up and down already...
here's a parsing of the 6E from chicago CME in dynamics:
Look out for a thing like M6E ;)
The conversation was about shares from the dts, not stock futures.
fuchs eva?
what's there to see?
4 years ago, up and down, already...
here's a parsing of 6E from Chicago CME in dynamics:
Rena, EURUSD is not M6E ))
Quotes, yes the same, nature of origin different, conditions, etc.
Rena, EURUSD is not M6E ))
oh don't...
first period
//F,G,H,J,K,M,N,Q,U,V,X,Z
if(Mnth==1 || Mnth==2 || Mnth==3)Mnth_TXT="H";
if(Mnth==4 || Mnth==5 || Mnth==6)Mnth_TXT="M";
if(Mnth==7 || Mnth==8 || Mnth==9)Mnth_TXT="U";
if(Mnth==10 || Mnth==11 || Mnth==12)Mnth_TXT="Z";
then the currency, eva - 6E
а cotier is the same
oh don't...
Why shouldn't I? Yes, you should. ))
At DTs it's all CFDs, or forward contracts.
It's not an exchange-traded futures M6E.
Rena, EURUSD is not M6E ))
Quotes, yes the same, nature of origin different, conditions, etc.
the perks are different, i.e. lure, management as it were.
but all this is one and the same.