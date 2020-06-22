What is the difference between a Successful Trader and an average Trader? - page 23
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all in good time.
Not for everyone, of course.
but
but whatever.....
I don't need anyone's recognition, not my goal.
I'm just trying to get a little bit of the basics,
a little bit, so to speak.
;)
I showed you the basics, and you do not get it ))
You're looking ahead, and I'm building a price that already takes into account this fact ))
I showed you the basics and you didn't get it ))
You're looking for a lead, and I'm building a price that already takes this fact into account ))
Roman, you don't build the price, it's already there.
Heuristics only ruin you by taking you off the right track.
;)
Roman, you don't build the price, it's already there
;)
That's the thing - I do))
And you don't get it.
That's just it))
You don't get it.
it's a scam.
yes, you can see that it's going to make a profit.
but there's only one problem with econometrics.
and so is neuronics.
is going from trend to flat and vice versa.
there's a slip and a failure of these, I don't hide it, good things.
there's a toy,
a distraction to keep you entertained,
don't mind me.
We have quite a practical dialogue going on there. $10 is also money.
The principles are the same for 10 or more.
You have quite a practical dialogue going on there. $10 is also money.
The principles are the same whether it's $10 or more.
No, it's a tamagotchi.
It's not supposed to be like that.
It was shown as an example of the failure of statistical analysis.
No, it's a Tamagotchi.
It's not supposed to be.
was shown as an example of the failure of statistical analysis.
About our accounts with you. About trading and the approach to it.
Not statistical analysis or anything like that. I'm not getting into that.
About our accounts with you. About trading and our approach to it.
Not statistical analysis or anything like that. I'm not getting into that.
Come on, come on.
I didn't turn it off.
Let's just keep on laughing.
it's a scam.
yes, you can see that it's going to make a profit
but there's only one problem with econometrics.
and so is neuronics.
is going from trend to flat and vice versa.
there's a slip and a fallacy in these, I'll admit, good things.
You certainly don't get it. Trends are flat, I don't have them you know ))
No trends, no flutes))
What's this chart
What's this one?
It's practically the same thing, built using different approaches and methods.
So you think what's more convenient for your robot ))
You certainly don't get it. I don't have any trends, you know ))
No trends, no flotsam.
What's this chart?
What's this one?
It's almost the same thing, built using different approaches and methods.
Just think what's more convenient for your trading robot ))
I've developed it as well
but it's far from being perfect
;)