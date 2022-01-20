MT5 and speed in action - page 83

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I measured the speed of the orders on the linux, it's the same.

I have a 97-98ms limit at 94 pings in the same place

2021.02.17 10:00:00.489 Trades '93067': order #2219801 buy limit 0.1 / 0.1 GBPUSD at 1.37867 done in 96.222 ms

terminal was even connected to a slower server at 100 ms

build 2774




 
The terminal is choking on the large number of symbols being traded. 20 in total. Probably, at the peak of live pending orders and positions together could reach up to a hundred. At the same time, there was a synchronous OrderSend on each symbol. I.e. more than one trade order may have been sent per symbol. All in all, it was a relatively easy operation. Especially, when compared with stock trading.
Then in the terminal brake, by elimination method
 
Anton:

@Anton, sent the logs to the PM.

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Then in the terminal brake, by elimination method

I will try to split the trading across several terminals, leaving only the traded part of the symbols in the Market Watch.

Not a practical crutch, of course. But I will do it for the experiment.

 

there is no linux terminal.

There will be the same terminal running under wine.

 
Renat would say that deployed on a virtual machine-did it wrong. Maybe there really could be a gain by comparing it to a real machine?
 
traveller00:
Renat would say that deployed on a virtual machine-did it wrong. Maybe there really could be a gain by comparing it to a real machine?

On real cars I looked at.

 
fxsaber:

I will try to split the trading across several terminals, leaving only the traded part of the symbols in the Market Watch.

Not a practical crutch, of course. But I will do it for an experiment.

On one account I split all trading into five terminals. On another one I have left it all in one.


The logs show that this division into terminals decreases the operation time of OnTradeTransaction.

I can also say for sure that the time OnTradeTransaction is influenced by the number of orders sent: the larger the number, the longer on average.


All in all, everything will remain quiet, it seems.

 

With absolutely zero pings.

The MT5 server was processing each order in hundredths of a ms. It's just placing pending orders and nothing else.

