MT5 and speed in action - page 83
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I measured the speed of the orders on the linux, it's the same.
I have a 97-98ms limit at 94 pings in the same place
2021.02.17 10:00:00.489 Trades '93067': order #2219801 buy limit 0.1 / 0.1 GBPUSD at 1.37867 done in 96.222 ms
terminal was even connected to a slower server at 100 ms
build 2774
@Anton, sent the logs to the PM.
Then in the terminal brake, by elimination method
I will try to split the trading across several terminals, leaving only the traded part of the symbols in the Market Watch.
Not a practical crutch, of course. But I will do it for the experiment.
there is no linux terminal.
There will be the same terminal running under wine.
Renat would say that deployed on a virtual machine-did it wrong. Maybe there really could be a gain by comparing it to a real machine?
On real cars I looked at.
I will try to split the trading across several terminals, leaving only the traded part of the symbols in the Market Watch.
Not a practical crutch, of course. But I will do it for an experiment.
On one account I split all trading into five terminals. On another one I have left it all in one.
The logs show that this division into terminals decreases the operation time of OnTradeTransaction.
I can also say for sure that the time OnTradeTransaction is influenced by the number of orders sent: the larger the number, the longer on average.
All in all, everything will remain quiet, it seems.
With absolutely zero pings.
The MT5 server was processing each order in hundredths of a ms. It's just placing pending orders and nothing else.