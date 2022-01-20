MT5 and speed in action - page 81
If during long execution on cold (with upload from server) CopyTicks make order modification, it will happen (not on Server, but in Terminal - OnTradeTransaction) with significant lag.
For example, in normal mode 100 ms, in higher mode - 2000 ms.
How to make CopyTicks by nearest ticks fast and not consume hundreds of megabytes?
Search string: Oshibka 024.
Need to learn how to work with ticks sparingly somehow. Not working out.
Thank you, the logs show the CopyTicks problem well.
Sab, spy indicator don't you work with it?, i have a lot of questions
Through id, instead of string robot gets working symbol, but today 2 terminals got different status on trades
on M1 in spyro via calculated=, there is a check for a new calculation and then sent to the robot
Only under MT4 - in KB lies.
don't look at custom bases, it's for the weak
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
MT5 and Speed in Action
Dzmitry Manannikov, 2021.02.05 14:38
If you increase the number of symbols, you'll see the problem of high memory usage.
I won't respond to posts that I don't understand.