MT5 and speed in action - page 82
I will not respond to posts whose meaning I do not understand.
Lazy, long description, cancellation
If you increase the number of characters, you will also see the problem of inflated memory consumption.
Increased.
MT5 and Speed in Action
Dzmitry Manannikov, 2021.02.05 14:50
Increased.
MT5 and Speed in Action
Dzmitry Manannikov, 2021.02.05 14:38
my test
Thanks, on your configuration it's quite deplorable with CopyTicks - each request takes half a second.
I must be missing something. This is how the pings are set with a zero ping.
If you need, I can send you a log to PM. It turns out that OnTradeTransaction is very slow. How to fix it?
Such a machine.
I can get it down to 1.5 ms. But the range of values is disastrous. I repeat, if I need it, I'm ready to provide the full log to the PM. Live account, not demo.
OnTradeTransaction is very slow. How can I fix it?
Requested server logs from broker. Everything happens there in 0.3 ms.
It turns out that indeed the Terminal is choking on its own queues. And there's nothing to do!
HZZ looked at the logs from another more powerful machine, where the ping is a hundredth of a millisecond. I have only one terminal running. The situation is the same. It took me 50 ms to place a pending order! I`ve just raised my trading activity and it all went down the drain.
SZY Can migration to Linux help?
I have measured the order speed on linux, it's the same.
my limits go 97-98 ms at 94 pings, same spot.
My feeling is that MT5 2755 under wine 6.0.0 Ubuntu 18.04 xfce is more slow than MT5 1755 under WinXP.
Both are kvm virtualis in Debian 10 Buster ( i5-2500K, 32GB, ssd RAID-1).