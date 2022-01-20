MT5 and speed in action - page 77
A virtual machine with a ping of 0.6 ms (< 1 ms). Order/position modifications take from several tens to thousands of milliseconds. Server logs show values < 1 ms.
LatencyMon showed such horror.
Check your remote machines. A zero ping is nothing. It may turn out to be more profitable to trade from your home machine.
ZS How to check VPS from MQ is not at all clear.
Elementary.
1. lease a VPS from MQ
2. Migrate Expert Advisors on 32 charts.
3. Before 24 hours have passed, cancel the lease, having previously downloaded logs of the terminal and experts from the VPS.
May this procedure be repeated?
By check I meant LatencyMon.
On a VPS from MQ, you can only measure it yourself.
You can only migrate Expert Advisors. More indicators, but only on charts, to which the Expert Advisor is attached
Too bad I can't check my VPS, the free version via RDP doesn't work.
How to remove double memory consumption by the Terminal?
Result.
Which we have explained many times.
Why there is no such horror on our VPS, also repeatedly suggested to read and accept in a detailed article: why our VPS is better.
How to remove double memory consumption by the Terminal?
Result.
You have a misunderstanding of simple things.
Correctly understand that the memory of the terminal is added to the memory of the terminal programs mcl, tix and others.
Likewise. Take your VPS. Market screeners can't work on it.
ZS It would be good to get rid of the hiccups that have been happening for months. Run this script on a machine with infinite RAM. For example, I can't upload ticks from June 1st just one character at a time. It just hangs CopyTicks with zero resource consumption.