Renat Fatkhullin:

Deleting orders causes the cache of the selected history to be completely disabled.

Is this a flaw?

He cites his "level" in all the threads as the main argument :D
 
Dmi3:

SymbolInfoTick is slowing down for me too.

It can be laggy even with one EA running.

 
Found a nastiness that cannot be used on every tick in the combat EA. 
// Дикие тормоза OnjectsTotal
#include <fxsaber\Benchmark.mqh> // https://c.mql5.com/3/332/Benchmark.mqh

input int inCycle = 10;       // Циклов проверки в одном OnTick
input int inAlertTime = 1000; // Нижний порог в микросекундах

#define _B2(A) _B(A, inAlertTime)

void OnTick()
{
  for (int i = 0; i < inCycle; i++)
    _B2(::ObjectsTotal(0));
}


Running on a chart where no graphical object is present.

2020.09.30 11:48:01.573         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 1102 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:01.868         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 7207 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:02.770         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 8017 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:02.772         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 1851 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:03.570         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 7116 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:03.573         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 2636 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:03.575         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 2032 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:04.380         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 3304 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:04.399         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 18384 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:04.681         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 7211 mсs.
2020.09.30 11:48:04.683         Alert: Time[Test9.mq5 123 in OnTick: ::ObjectsTotal(0)] = 1765 mсs.


If had included this nasty thing in the original test script...

With ObjectsTotal I'm only interested in one thing - is this a bug and will it be fixed soon? Or is it a norm? - Then I will minimize such calls.

 
fxsaber:
Found a nastiness that can't be used on every tick in the EA.

Burned the HistorySelect-functions and Object-functions out of the EA. Converted completely to snapshot model to get current positions/orders.

20 EAs (each on its own symbol) with connection failures and other weird things. Hundreds of positions and orders in the market. As many independent TS. 40 symbols in Market Watch.


SymbolInfoTick is very slow. I have not snapped it.


In general, there is a working way to get rid of lags.

fxsaber:

Anyway, there's a working way to get rid of the brakes.

I see that even my now performance-lined bots are running so that the Terminal CPU is 15%. And now a tip of the hat!

  • Close Market Watch (CTRL+M) - there are only traded symbols.
  • Close table with current positions (CTRL+T).
  • Minimize all charts.

Voila, terminal CPU 2.5%! Unload your VPS. If anyone else has any valid recommendations, let me know.


Dear developers, please have the ability to switch the terminal to the minimum resource consumption mode for algotrading.

 
fxsaber:

I see that even my now performance-lined bots are running in such a way that the Terminal CPU is 15%. And now for a tip of the hat!

  • Minimize all the charts.


What if we just minimise them?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

What if you just rolled them up?

That's what I meant.

My Russian is not good.

 
fxsaber:

If anyone else has any valid recommendations, let me know.

It seems that the graphical interfaces of MT5 load the CPU, the amount of data is decent, and you need to get all the events - mouse clicks ....

Alternatively, may I run EA as a service? - the only inconvenience - there will be no OnTick() event

 
Dmi3:


You're a troll :))))

Don't judge people by yourself.

How are you going to trade successfully with such shoddy analytics?


1. How do you know that the screenshot is from the tax committee's personal account, hence Open, as a tax agent,

notified the IRS that it (Opryvashka) withheld tax from me --> hence there was profit.

How much? Could be 1 ruble, could be several million.

2. Of course I did not earn all 26.5 M, but I did not say that I did (put it in my pocket),

I was saying"Well, then try, withyour level, at least half of it... "

For that amount, my robots made profitable trades for 2019.

Since I trade, with the exception of gold and oil, only hedging strategies, there are

of course there are losing trades as well (this is a must for hedging)

