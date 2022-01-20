MT5 and speed in action - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Deleting orders causes the cache of the selected history to be completely disabled.
Is this a flaw?
SymbolInfoTick is slowing down for me too.
It can be laggy even with one EA running.
Running on a chart where no graphical object is present.
If had included this nasty thing in the original test script...
With ObjectsTotal I'm only interested in one thing - is this a bug and will it be fixed soon? Or is it a norm? - Then I will minimize such calls.
Found a nastiness that can't be used on every tick in the EA.
Burned the HistorySelect-functions and Object-functions out of the EA. Converted completely to snapshot model to get current positions/orders.
20 EAs (each on its own symbol) with connection failures and other weird things. Hundreds of positions and orders in the market. As many independent TS. 40 symbols in Market Watch.
SymbolInfoTick is very slow. I have not snapped it.
In general, there is a working way to get rid of lags.
Anyway, there's a working way to get rid of the brakes.
I see that even my now performance-lined bots are running so that the Terminal CPU is 15%. And now a tip of the hat!
Voila, terminal CPU 2.5%! Unload your VPS. If anyone else has any valid recommendations, let me know.
Dear developers, please have the ability to switch the terminal to the minimum resource consumption mode for algotrading.
I see that even my now performance-lined bots are running in such a way that the Terminal CPU is 15%. And now for a tip of the hat!
What if we just minimise them?
What if you just rolled them up?
That's what I meant.
My Russian is not good.
If anyone else has any valid recommendations, let me know.
It seems that the graphical interfaces of MT5 load the CPU, the amount of data is decent, and you need to get all the events - mouse clicks ....
Alternatively, may I run EA as a service? - the only inconvenience - there will be no OnTick() event
You're a troll :))))
Don't judge people by yourself.
How are you going to trade successfully with such shoddy analytics?
1. How do you know that the screenshot is from the tax committee's personal account, hence Open, as a tax agent,
notified the IRS that it (Opryvashka) withheld tax from me --> hence there was profit.
How much? Could be 1 ruble, could be several million.
2. Of course I did not earn all 26.5 M, but I did not say that I did (put it in my pocket),
I was saying"Well, then try, withyour level, at least half of it... "
For that amount, my robots made profitable trades for 2019.
Since I trade, with the exception of gold and oil, only hedging strategies, there are
of course there are losing trades as well (this is a must for hedging)