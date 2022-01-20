MT5 and speed in action - page 85
@Anton, in many standard functions you can specify NULL instead of a character. Does it affect the speed of execution?
Or does it make no difference to the Terminal/Tester?
I can't say for sure, but intuitively I never write NULL anywhere.
Theoretically, it shouldn't make a difference. I think when compiling NULL changes to a normal value, and I don't like seeing incomprehensible things with my eyes.
The same is true. But it's the speed that worries me.
I don't understand how SymbolInfoTicks can slow down in a seconds timer at the weekend!
20 charts of different symbols, on each one an EA is running, which only takes a tick of its symbol in the second timer.
What's there to slow down on a day off?!
SZY 3374 MB in the screenshot - that's an hour ago requesting ticks for the week. Saving resources like this.
You have:
I'm wondering why SymbolInfoTick is such a select function for the latency?
It is not.
You will always catch random delays anywhere in any program. Start keeping track of everything and you'll be horrified at the realities of Windows. I've already explained this in detail several times.
At one time we too were astonished when we caught random bursts of 60-80 ms instead of 0 ms on system WinAPI functions.
Now we're migrating most of our Windows solutions en masse to specially skimmed Windows Server 2019 Core versions, and .NET Core web projects to Linux. This brings tremendous savings in system resources and seriously reduces system latency.
The first step in skimming the MataTrader 5 terminals was to start implementing a task manager to keep track of resource consumption on the fly. For ourselves, we are collecting more information.
It has already been revealed that we:
Theoretically it should have an effect, but it won't because the
_Symbol is passed not by value (as follows from description in Help) but by reference
Thanks, I will check it out.
Please think about such a feature.
The problem of getting LATE ticks without skips is now only solved via CopyTicks*. It's a very cumbersome mechanism for this widespread task. It's like shooting birds with a cannon.
Hence brakes, retention of huge caches, etc.
Inside the function, we still need to pass to the appropriate tick character. This is the time needed to analyze the string-variable. This is not necessary with NULL.