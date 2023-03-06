Websocket how? - page 26

Quotes are received in both MT5 and MT4.

 
Quotes are received in both MT5 and MT4.

Cool, what's the algorithm?
 
was that about me in this thread about yapping? Alexei, you're tired...

and about further - what the hell classes until you know how to decompress server messages ? what the hell are you doing...

the customer wants a specific thing, has tales of awesome C#. HOW many days has it been since the topic was published ? and the amount of code, and the result ?

Friend, you did not say anything about the case, except for the indignation! The sense of wasting time on you do not interfere with the man to bring to mind the begun, if there is something sensible to say, speak up for fuck you demagogy! I just delve into how and why, and bow to Alexei that wastes his time on us!
 

And as a follow-up, we got the historical data and made an offline chart.


 
Cool, what's the algorithm?

The author of the topic has got everything he needs. The rest of us don't need it, we all know it, there's no need to make a spectacle of it.

 
The author of the topic has got everything he needs. The rest of us don't need it, we all know it, there's no need to make a spectacle of it.

Please attach poct for VS and files for mt4&5,thanks for the detailed breakdown
 
Please attach poct for VS and files for mt4&5, thanks for the detailed breakdown

All the steps in the thread have been chewed up, and everyone can easily repeat them on their own. are they so lazy that they want them not just chewed up, but also digested?

 
The topic contains all the steps and everyone can easily repeat them on their own. are they so lazy that they want them not just chewed up, but also digested?

How are you involved?
I asked Alexei Barabashn if he has managed to repeat the same in 4 and what about the structures, thanks also for the clarification and if you can't do it for MT4 in details, you should at least send the result.
Thanks in advance!
 
How are you involved?
The question was for Alexei Barabashn, did they manage to repeat the same in 4 and how are the structures, thanks also for the clarification and if there is no possibility to do it in detail for mt4 then at least you can attach the result.
Thanks in advance!

I agree with Dick.

with all this work in my luggage, I'd be too embarrassed to ask for it on a platter.

 
I agree with Dick

With so much work in my baggage, I'd be too embarrassed to ask for it on a platter

1. You don't have that many jobs. I understand. Don't worry.

2. @Alexey Barbashin deal a very necessary thing explained to everyone with very clear examples of how to do c# and mql5, the logical conclusion would be to post the result (of all work and mql4 too) here for all , it would raise the level of forum users in general, and maybe there would be more people with work and fewer people who tell strangers what to do.

