Server version in Opener - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's all sad...
Added
Now, there will be no one to discuss live trading with...
You have to raise your own cadres. )))
I've updated it:
Try setting different orders, modifying them and making trades(simulate trading)
And see if everything works correctly.
You can use my test robot (in the basement)
Added
I would have delays if I tried to use it but the demo would be too slow.
Try setting different orders, modifying them and making trades(simulate trading)
And see if everything works correctly.
You can use my test robot (in the basement).
I have my ownrobot, it works great.
What do I need to control the delays? I have a lot of deals and it's hard to keep track of them all.
Maybe I should add something to the code to make it immediately visible?
Started a robot, I have my own, it's fucking great.
What do you need to control the delays? There are a lot of deals and it's hard to keep track of them all.
Maybe we should add something to the code to make it immediately visible?
Sergei!
The task is to check the server part of MT5 (build 2361) to perform demo trading correctly,
I.e., no errors!
I am not interested in delays - the hardware sucks on the demo.
Add what you think is necessary.
Added
Write here about results:
"No errors detected"
or
"Such and such an error detected."
Serge!
The task is to check the server part of MT5 (build 2361), so that the demo trade is conducted correctly.
I am not interested in delays - the demo hardware "sucks".
Add what you think is necessary.
No errors so far except:
2020.03.19 17:49:53.263 Browser Please upgrade your Internet Explorer to 9.0 or higher
2020.03.19 17:50:04.589 Virtual Hosting failed to connect to server 'www.mql5.com' (www.mql5.com:443 send request failed [12002])
2020.03.19 17:53:00.152 MQL Base failed connect to server
2020.03.19 17:53:02.897 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.19 17:58:03.307 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.19 18:03:03.483 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.19 18:08:02.613 MQL5.community authorization failed
No mistakes so far, except for:
хочешь дам лог, сам смотри
I trust you :)
If you have time, test it more...
I trust you :)
If you have time, test it more...
Let it work, it doesn't bother me ))
I guess there are nuances, this robot does not work at market open.
Maybe we should let it work on openings too?
Let it work, it doesn't bother me ))
I guess there are nuances, this robot does not work at market opening.
Maybe we should let it work at market openings too?
Sure!
Of course!
For now at most:
FO 0 18:20:08.311 Trades '1006777': cancel #138238056 sell limit 70.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 177.741 ms
I have to add something to make the long delays output to the file,
should I trust what the terminal logs, or should I measure the time of sending the request and its appearance in the terminal myself?
at most for now:
FO 0 18:20:08.311 Trades '1006777': cancel #138238056 sell limit 70.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 177.741 ms
I have to add something to make the long delays appear in the file,
should I trust what the terminal logs, or is it better to measure the time of sending the request and its appearance in the terminal?
There is no point in testing the delays on the demo (old hardware is there).
Now it is only if everything is working properly, i.e.
Are different orders (market, limit, stop and pending) set correctly?
Are the trades being modified and executed correctly.
Added by
Testing with 2 robots this morning, so far, too, so good....