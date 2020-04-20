Server version in Opener - page 5
:) the point is that the funds should be exactly as Quick shows!
What makes you think so?
There is no way to check anything in Quicksilver, you just have to take our word for it.
In MT5 it's easy to look at all the history and calculate profits and losses and balance and drawdown.
Do you want me to give you an MT5 indicator that shows the profit for the selected time and for the selected symbols?
Have you tried checking?
What do you mean"sort of"? You took the manager's word for it?
Why do you think so?
Do you want me to give you an MT5 indicator that shows profit for the selected time and for the selected symbols?
Please, give it to me, I am outputting it to excel and counting it there.
Clients of Otrytie Broker!
Drop me a line with any contacts you may have at Otrytie Broker.
And write me if you agree to sign a collective complaint.
I was going to open an account with them the other day, but I did not like something, even though it is the most affordable MT5 broker, now even more doubts)
That's why I am ready to sign a complaint - as a potential client they lost)))
Yes, they have everything through "Ireland"....
Even contacting the owners of the Broker(Bank) is impossible
Super secret information:
Здравствуйте, Михаил Александрович. Уточнить данную информацию не предоставляется возможным. С уважением, ПАО Банк "ФК Открытие"
Super-secret information:
Is this an answer to what?
On this
On this
IMHO, this should be public information. Now, after such an answer, you can also write to the Central Bank.
IMHO, it should be public information. Now, after such a response, you can write to the Central Bank as well.
I will write, but I need the Broker to respond.
I will write, but I need the Broker to reply.
An answer has arrived :)