Well, Discovery's Answer:
All we have to do is wait....
But on the IV access point they left
2020.04.10 16:12:17.414 Trades 'ххххх': sell limit 1.00 Eu-9.20 at 82966 2020.04.10 16:12:41.009 Trades 'ххххх': accepted sell limit 1.00 Eu-9.20 at 82966 2020.04.10 16:12:41.012 Trades 'ххххх': sell limit 1.00 Eu-9.20 at 82966 placed for execution in 23601.977 ms
Not minutes, of course....
Bottom line, are there any access points with no problems identified?Now I see II, IV, V. It turns out that they are just the best and, partly, the ones left.
Hard to say "no problems", there are "good" ones left, according to opener
Interesting
In Otkritie the traffic (over time does not change all the time 152 / 0 Mb)
And in BCS it changes
In Otkritie it just counts in megabytes, but in BCS it's still kilobytes
Thanks, didn't pay attention :)
@prostotrader if memory serves me correctly, you mentioned somewhere the possibility to programmatically determine the name of the next futures. Like, the current Rts-6.20 and the next Rts-9.20 should be determined programmatically.
Something I can not find anything at all on this subject. If there is a solution please share.
Here is the function
NextFutMonth = 3 (1)
Thank you.ps You are assuming that the futures can either be traded for 1 month or 3 months and there are no other options. And you insert either 1 or 3 for different terms?
There is another option, for copper (there seems to be 2 and 5),
all other futures are either 3 or 1 month.
You can automatically substitute the month.