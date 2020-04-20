Server version in Opener - page 10

Please don't take this as a flood:

What is "Blocked"?


 
Alexey Viktorov:

What is "Blocked"?

What is "Blocked"?


A limit order must be worth it, or a GO for an open position, or both.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

What is "Locked"?

What is "Locked"?

It is like variation margin (profit), after clearing it is unblocked.

 
Vitalii Ananev:

A limit order is probably a good idea, or a GO for an open position, or both.

Isn't a margin on an open position a CS?
 
Sergey Chalyshev:

It is like variation margin (profit), unlocked after clearing.

I understand a little bit. Is there any other position you can open only within the free margin, like in forex?

Ahh, now it makes more sense. This is the amount of fixed profit in the terminal(closed positions with profit), but not credited to the account yet. Thanks for the clarification.
 

According to results of testing on demo Discovery (Versions: Terminal 2361, Server 2361)

In general all works fine, orders and modifications, but

On the demo server, even on the old hardware, but on the new server build 2361,

where may be sitting 3-4 people at the same time, popping unexpected

latency(63.122 ms) with an average of 5 msmore than 12 times is a lot!

2020.03.20 15:18:56.525 Network '1007932': authorized on Open-Demo through MetaTrader 5 Access Server (ping: 4.12 ms, build 2361)
2020.03.20 15:18:56.976 Network '1007932': authorized on Open-Demo through MetaTrader 5 Access Server (ping: 4.12 ms, build 2361)
2020.03.20 15:23:11.554 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81435 placed for execution in 6.357 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:15.404 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139773210 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81435 placed for execution in 7.169 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:35.452 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81469 placed for execution in 4.892 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:37.144 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139774295 sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81469 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81459, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 6.840 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:39.522 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81446 placed for execution in 6.299 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:39.657 Trades  '1007932': exchange buy 1.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 5.935 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:39.671 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139774295 sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81459 placed for execution in 4.584 ms
2020.03.20 15:23:39.706 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81459 placed for execution in 5.132 ms
2020.03.20 15:24:02.730 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139774373 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81459 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81447, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 6.669 ms
2020.03.20 15:24:19.130 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81404 placed for execution in 8.130 ms
2020.03.20 15:24:19.241 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139774373 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81447 placed for execution in 16.013 ms
2020.03.20 15:24:19.241 Trades  '1007932': exchange buy 1.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 15.967 ms
2020.03.20 15:24:57.490 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81327 placed for execution in 6.939 ms
2020.03.20 15:25:22.991 Trades  '1007932': exchange sell 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 13.595 ms
2020.03.20 15:25:53.189 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81469 placed for execution in 4.631 ms
2020.03.20 15:25:53.406 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139778697 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81469 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81439, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 4.929 ms
2020.03.20 15:25:53.817 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139778697 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81439 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81351, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 5.116 ms
2020.03.20 15:25:54.770 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139778697 sell limit 1.00 Si-9.20 at 81351 placed for execution in 5.165 ms
2020.03.20 15:26:14.970 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81309 placed for execution in 4.390 ms
2020.03.20 15:26:14.983 Trades  '1007932': exchange buy 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 4.599 ms
2020.03.20 15:26:51.506 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81310 placed for execution in 5.678 ms
2020.03.20 15:26:53.802 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139780370 buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81310 placed for execution in 7.174 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:04.312 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81333 placed for execution in 4.795 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:04.328 Trades  '1007932': exchange sell 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 5.168 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:40.329 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81310 placed for execution in 4.834 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:44.373 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81314 placed for execution in 5.077 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:44.388 Trades  '1007932': exchange sell 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 4.867 ms
2020.03.20 15:27:44.403 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139782640 buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81310 placed for execution in 4.551 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:05.918 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81309 placed for execution in 4.666 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:05.930 Trades  '1007932': exchange buy 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 4.953 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:32.644 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81399 placed for execution in 5.354 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:33.867 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139785240 sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81399 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81384, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 5.825 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:37.818 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139785240 sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81384 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81366, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 5.357 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:39.355 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139785240 sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81366 placed for execution in 5.313 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:49.751 Trades  '1007932': sell limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81309 placed for execution in 4.690 ms
2020.03.20 15:28:49.823 Trades  '1007932': exchange buy 2.00 Si-6.20 at market placed for execution in 63.122 ms
2020.03.20 15:31:08.935 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81208 placed for execution in 9.921 ms
2020.03.20 15:31:09.208 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139791418 buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81208 placed for execution in 4.815 ms
2020.03.20 15:31:34.051 Trades  '1007932': buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81208 placed for execution in 5.688 ms
2020.03.20 15:31:40.985 Trades  '1007932': modify order #139792505 buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81208 sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day -> 81257, sl: 0 tp: 0 expiration: day placed for execution in 5.711 ms
2020.03.20 15:31:41.332 Trades  '1007932': cancel order #139792505 buy limit 2.00 Si-9.20 at 81257 placed for execution in 4.850 ms

It seems that MQ has not done a good job on the server side of MT5 after all.

too, no robot errors detected,

except for terminal errors:

2020.03.20 14:48:06.143 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 14:53:06.287 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 14:58:06.432 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:03:06.576 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:08:06.721 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:13:06.928 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:18:07.088 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:23:07.232 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:28:07.377 MQL5.community authorization failed

2020.03.20 15:33:07.522 MQL5.community authorization failed

there are sometimes delays:

2020.03.20 10:13:11.641 Trades '1006777': modify #138410000 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 79549, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 341.201 ms

2020.03.20 13:09:03.312 Trades '1006777': modify #139335586 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 79038, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 344.999 ms


2020.03.20 13:08:11.957 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': modify #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78992, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 35.983 ms

2020.03.20 13:08:12.753 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:13.096 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:13.096 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:13.205 Trades '1006777': modify #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78985, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 456.412 ms

2020.03.20 13:08:14.843 Trades '1006777': modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0

2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': modify #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78949, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 33.266 ms

2020.03.20 13:08:16.232 Trades '1006777': deal #14187975 sell 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985 done (based on order #139332641)

2020.03.20 13:08:16.263 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949

2020.03.20 13:08:16.278 Trades '1006777': accepted cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949

2020.03.20 13:08:16.294 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:16.310 Trades '1006777': cancel #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 48.408 ms

2020.03.20 13:08:16.310 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985

2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': accepted cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985

2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': cancel #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 36.657 ms

2020.03.20 13:08:16.356 Trades '1006777': buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925

2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': accepted buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925

2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925 placed for execution

2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': order #139333073 buy limit 1.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925 done in 35.769 ms


and delays are noticed only when modifying orders

 
Sergey Chalyshev:

too, no robot errors detected,

except for terminal errors:

причем задержки замечены только при модификации ордеров

I will now write to Renate asking him to install my test EA on the MQ demo

Added by

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334269/page5#comment_15537123

Renat Fatkhullin:

That's the answer they've been giving us for months.

So don't even think about believing it.

You're such a pessimist.

2020.03.29 23:28:14.436 Network 'ххххх': authorized on Open-Broker through Access Server VI (ping: 2.98 ms, build 2361)

Not only that, but Openreach has also put new hardware on your server.

Too bad they didn't find time to run my EA.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334269/page5#comment_15537123

Does the opener allow you to open a demo account, and what is the expiry date of a demo account? A lot of people seem to have a demo account for no more than a month or two at the most.
