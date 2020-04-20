Server version in Opener - page 10
Please don't take this as a flood:
What is "Blocked"?
A limit order must be worth it, or a GO for an open position, or both.
What is "Locked"?
It is like variation margin (profit), after clearing it is unblocked.
A limit order is probably a good idea, or a GO for an open position, or both.
It is like variation margin (profit), unlocked after clearing.
I understand a little bit. Is there any other position you can open only within the free margin, like in forex?Ahh, now it makes more sense. This is the amount of fixed profit in the terminal(closed positions with profit), but not credited to the account yet. Thanks for the clarification.
According to results of testing on demo Discovery (Versions: Terminal 2361, Server 2361)
In general all works fine, orders and modifications, but
On the demo server, even on the old hardware, but on the new server build 2361,
where may be sitting 3-4 people at the same time, popping unexpected
latency(63.122 ms) with an average of 5 msmore than 12 times is a lot!
It seems that MQ has not done a good job on the server side of MT5 after all.
too, no robot errors detected,
except for terminal errors:
2020.03.20 14:48:06.143 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 14:53:06.287 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 14:58:06.432 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:03:06.576 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:08:06.721 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:13:06.928 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:18:07.088 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:23:07.232 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:28:07.377 MQL5.community authorization failed
2020.03.20 15:33:07.522 MQL5.community authorization failed
there are sometimes delays:
2020.03.20 10:13:11.641 Trades '1006777': modify #138410000 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 79549, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 341.201 ms
2020.03.20 13:09:03.312 Trades '1006777': modify #139335586 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 79038, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 344.999 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:11.957 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 79005 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78992, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:11.988 Trades '1006777': modify #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78992, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 35.983 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:12.753 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:13.096 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:13.096 Trades '1006777': modify order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78992 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78985, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:13.205 Trades '1006777': modify #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78985, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 456.412 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:14.843 Trades '1006777': modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': accepted modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0
2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': modify order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78942 sl: 0 tp: 0 -> 78949, sl: 0 tp: 0 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:14.874 Trades '1006777': modify #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 -> price: 78949, sl: 0, tp: 0) done in 33.266 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:16.232 Trades '1006777': deal #14187975 sell 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985 done (based on order #139332641)
2020.03.20 13:08:16.263 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949
2020.03.20 13:08:16.278 Trades '1006777': accepted cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949
2020.03.20 13:08:16.294 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at 78949 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:16.310 Trades '1006777': cancel #139331986 buy limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 48.408 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:16.310 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985
2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': accepted cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985
2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': cancel order #139332641 sell limit 2.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78985 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:16.341 Trades '1006777': cancel #139332641 sell limit 2.00 Si-6.20 at market done in 36.657 ms
2020.03.20 13:08:16.356 Trades '1006777': buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925
2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': accepted buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925
2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': buy limit 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925 placed for execution
2020.03.20 13:08:16.388 Trades '1006777': order #139333073 buy limit 1.00 / 1.00 Si-6.20 at 78925 done in 35.769 ms
and delays are noticed only when modifying orders
I will now write to Renate asking him to install my test EA on the MQ demo
Added by
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334269/page5#comment_15537123
That's the answer they've been giving us for months.
So don't even think about believing it.
You're such a pessimist.
2020.03.29 23:28:14.436 Network 'ххххх': authorized on Open-Broker through Access Server VI (ping: 2.98 ms, build 2361)
Not only that, but Openreach has also put new hardware on your server.
Too bad they didn't find time to run my EA.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/334269/page5#comment_15537123