Members of the forum!

Is there anyone who trades on FORTS at BCS?

 
I assume they'll say it's all the fault of the meta-quotes(, that's what they usually tell me)
 
No, they won't. They are already promising to replace the server and software (read the posts above).

 
Read, I hope so) But it's not evening yet. Time will tell.

I've had plenty of answers from the mt5 developer, even on tariffs. I wrote on the forum.
 
I should, but I can't open an account online there with mt5 - only at the office. I can't open an account there, I cannot open it online, only in the office. But the support was good and fast, they completely solved my questions, a couple of questions were answered for me, they have run their instruments on the demo loop and quoted them for me (although I'm just a demo client there).
 

I wonder who to ask?


 
This is bullshit I saw such a thing on gold there. In the opening cabinet for example the amount was 2 times higher than in the terminal (in the cabinet correct), positions are open on the gold. And after the evening gap, there was a market maker left, a spike up a minute new multi-year high was set on gold.

I almost fell over where the depo was lost in the terminal, but everything seems to be fine in the broker's lk
 
Ark should be the one to ask. MT5 is calculating everything correctly.

Quick is terribly slow, and shows funds and profits incorrectly. Kvik does not know how to count profits and losses at all.

The deals are shown only for one day, then everything is deleted. The average price of position is shown since the beginning of the session. Hedged margin is not considered.

The order modification is disabled.

I do not know, maybe it is only in opener so became recently.

 
Have you tried to check?

What do you mean"sort of"? You took the manager's word for it?

 
:) The point is that the funds have to be exactly as the Quick is showing!

Although Quick is also "crooked" :)

