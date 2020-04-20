Server version in Opener - page 4
Members of the forum!
Is there anyone who trades on FORTS at BCS?
I assume they will say it's all the fault of the meta-quotes(, that's what they usually tell me)
No, they won't. They are already promising to replace the server and software (read the posts above).
I wonder who to ask?
Ark should be the one to ask. MT5 is calculating everything correctly.
Quick is terribly slow, and shows funds and profits incorrectly. Kvik does not know how to count profits and losses at all.
The deals are shown only for one day, then everything is deleted. The average price of position is shown since the beginning of the session. Hedged margin is not considered.
The order modification is disabled.
I do not know, maybe it is only in opener so became recently.
This is bullshit I saw such a thing on gold there. In the opening cabinet for example the amount was 2 times higher than in the terminal (in the cabinet correct), positions open on the gold. And after the evening gap, there was a market maker left, a spike up a minute new multiyear high was set on the gold.
Have you tried to check?
What do you mean"sort of"? You took the manager's word for it?
:) The point is that the funds have to be exactly as the Quick is showing!
Although Quick is also "crooked" :)