Server version in Opener - page 2
Calling Otkritie's technical support is useless - they say write a letter. Well, you saw the answer to the letter above. All this is creepy - the Stone Age in Otkritie's administration department.
I think you should write a collective complaint, but not to the Broker,
but to Otkritie Bank, which owns Otkritie Broker
What people don't make up for themselves under the name "put a patch on".
Hence the even more ridiculous "not quite old 1755" and "not quite 2 years old". Staggering technical illiteracy and a spiteful attitude to their direct job.
There was an even more interesting case when one of the banks, relying on the opinion of its technicians, did not update for 1.5 years. Then, it caught a mistake, described and corrected long ago, it suddenly forgot and whitewashed its technicians, gathered lawyers and started threatening them with punishment and attracting their god.
Gentlemen should understand that this is their business and it is their direct duty to keep their systems in order. The developers do not have the patience to repeat the same thing by phone and email for two years and to listen to excuses.
Yes they have it all through "Ireland"....
It is not even possible to contact the owners of the broker(Bank)
to the central bank and that's it, they'll sort it out quickly
This is a purely technical issue and has nothing to do with the Central Bank.
It is like saying that a company must have a car, but there is nothing about what condition it must be in :(
I've written to my account manager to ask him:
Let's see what he replies.
I don't feel like googling, but banks usually create subsidiaries for dubious activities, i.e. the bank itself does not deal directly with "individuals".
ZS: I googled it reluctantly: Otkritie Broker JSC, i.e. it is not exactly Otkritie Bank
Clients of Otrytie Broker!
Drop me a line with any contacts you may have at Otrytie Broker.
And write if you agree to sign a collective complaint.
They're on the move!But all the same, customers of Otvetka, write to me in person...
That's the answer they've been giving us for months.
So don't even think about believing it.
Well, if you do nothing, nothing will change.
The complaint yes, but not the complaint ))
Only after reading the text of the complaint.
It is not good for the central bank to complain.
Who do you want to complain to?