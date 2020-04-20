Server version in Opener - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Discovery demo server has been updated today
2020.03.19 13:58:43.676 Network '1007932': authorized on Open-Demo through MetaTrader 5 Access Server (ping: 3.96 ms, build 2361)
Please take some time to test it.And report back with your results.
The Discovery demo server has been updated today
Please find some time for a test.And report back with the results.
Judging by the reaction, you're the only one left who trades mt5 in opener )))
I've given up on the mt5 thing for now,
i've given up mt5 for now, i've got other things to do with openers and mql,
I have given up MT5 and MQL because they do not care about traders they earn commission from.
The train has gone, I will wait for the next one.
Judging by the reaction, you're the only one left who trades mt5 in the opener ))))
I've given up on mt5 for now,
I've given up MT5 for now, MT5 and MQL have other things to do,
I have given up MT5 and MQL because they do not care about traders they earn commission from.
The train has gone, I will wait for the next one.
It's all sad...
Added
Now, there will be no one to discuss real-time trading with...
Judging by the reaction, you're the only one left who trades mt5 in the opener ))))
i've given up on mt5 for now,
I have given up MT5 for now, MT5 and MQL have other things to do,
I have given up MT5 and MQL for now and they do not care about traders who earn commission.
My train has gone, I will wait for the next one.
On the contrary, now is the hottest time. The volatility is high.
And about the demo server - I don't see its value with such leftist quotes.
On the contrary, these are the hottest days. Volatility is high.
And about the demo server - I don't see its value with such left quotes.
What does this have to do with left quotes?
Openwort has updated it(the server) to version 2361 (at my request),
So that before 2361 is installed on the real( by the end of March ) you can test the new server build 2361 !
Added
Do not you know that MQ have bugs in new builds?
What does this have to do with left quotes?
Opener updated it to version 2361 (at my request),
so that before 2361 is installed on the real( by the end of march ) you can test the new server build 2361!
Added
Don't you know that MQ has bugs in new builds?
Then yes there is a point. Highlighted is unnecessary)))
I can't remember where the demo account is taken - in the LC?
Then yes it makes sense. Highlighted is redundant))
Can't remember where the demo account is taken - in the PM?
Here
https://open-broker.ru/learning/trading-demo-account/
What does this have to do with left quotes?
Opener updated it to version 2361 (at my request),
so that before 2361 is installed on the real( by the end of march ) you can test the new server build 2361!
Added
Do not you know that MQ has bugs in new builds?
So it should be tested on demo?
On the demo hanging robot, delays were up to 200 - 300ms, considering my ~40ms ping.
So it has to be tested on the demo?
On the demo, the delays were up to 200 - 300ms, with my ping at ~40ms.
Seryozh, you are hopelessly behind the times!
Otkryvashka installed a new MT5 server on the real(hardware).
And by the end of March will replace the server software with the latest build 2361(current 1755)
I, for example, have fundamentally changed my trading situation on the real (even on the old 1755 build)!
Added
Take 6.20 futures - everything works (I'm testing)
Seryozh, you are hopelessly behind the times!
Openwave has installed a new MT5 server on the real(hardware).
And by the end of March will replace the server software with the latest build 2361(current 1755)
I, for example, have fundamentally changed my trading situation on the real (even on the old 1755 build)!
Added
Take 6.20 futures - everything works (I'm testing)
Updated:
2020.03.19 17:49:54.340 Network '1006777': authorized on Open-Demo through MetaTrader 5 Access Server (ping: 29.69 ms, build 2361)