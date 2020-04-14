VPS connection error

Hi! 

I am experiencing very strange error which never happened with me. 

This message keep appearing all the time. 

2020.04.14 11:18:49.588 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 01'

2020.04.14 11:19:11.806 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 06'
2020.04.14 11:19:42.106 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03'
2020.04.14 11:20:03.032 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 09'
2020.04.14 11:20:30.863 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 05'
2020.04.14 11:20:54.056 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 02'


Is this a problem? and how to fix it? Please help. thank you

 
fazliddin424:

It looks like is trying to connect to various MQL5 VP servers, which is strange.

Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and try again.

Or you may want to move your server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



