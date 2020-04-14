VPS connection error
fazliddin424:
Hi!
I am experiencing very strange error which never happened with me.
This message keep appearing all the time.
2020.04.14 11:18:49.588 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 01'
2020.04.14 11:19:11.806 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 06'
2020.04.14 11:19:42.106 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 03'
2020.04.14 11:20:03.032 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 09'
2020.04.14 11:20:30.863 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 05'
2020.04.14 11:20:54.056 Virtual Hosting: failed to connect to server 'MQL5 London 02'
Is this a problem? and how to fix it? Please help. thank you
It looks like is trying to connect to various MQL5 VP servers, which is strange.
Try to logout and re-login into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and try again.
Or you may want to move your server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
