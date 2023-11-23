Looking for patterns - page 285
Long years and good profits to you and your comrades !!!
you too.
It was naïve to think that the price of oil would not fall below zero.
It only fell because the robots had zero as a reference point.
In contests on real accounts, where the starting deposit is $5,000, the results are of course more modest.
Here are the results from the Robbins Cup.
The contest is held on real accounts with a $5,000 deposit.
The duration of the contest is 1 year.
Leaders by year.
On average 100% per year. And these are the leaders! What to say about ordinary contestants.
This is not the contests from Forex dealing on demo accounts where everyone spends the whole lot, because it is not their money and they do not risk anything.
Where is the logic in that? The price would not have fallen below zero, the robots would not have let it)
Still... You buy at 0, it keeps going into negative territory - not enough funds and Stop Out.
And then how do you answer the question about the loss? You lose your deposit because you bought the asset at "0" price :)
Robots trade and do not control the price.
Exactly, the price fell below zero, of course they bought cheaply just above zero, that's why it fell even lower.
The latter is a pattern and as they say in the market, even for the sake of decency, they can't help but take the dough from honest traders.
They have been working on the Forex Market for many years and they have been repaid with all their profit.
I have stated several times that real profit from Forex does not and cannot exceed the bank rate. Working robot on a real account on VPS proved this fact after 6 years of continuous work. achieving average annual return of 9% per annum in the absence of reinvestment of profits, ie, fixed lot 0.01 on zentovolm account.
Zaga... changed the meaning of the ... branch.
Negative price is when the value of the asset becomes commensurate with or below the cost of storage and you have to pay for the removal. Robots have nothing to do with it. It was the same during the period of negative oil prices, the cost of long storage was more than paying to take the oil out, i.e. give and pay to take it out or sell it for a negative price .... what idiot came up with so)))))
They make up terms and notions that are not necessary... their price is negative))))))
We live in a new unreal world. The price of oil can be negative. Paper gold has become dozens of times more than metal gold. Everyone who wants to issue various kinds of "koins" that do not exist in reality. It all started with seashells, and we will come to seashells.