Looking for patterns - page 266
And you, obviously, are the Hedgehog...?
I see. No answer is forthcoming.
And for nothing. Nikitin isn't a trader, he's a blabbermouth.
Looks like Max was right.
Looks like Max was right.
Max wasn't the only one talking about it
After today's bickering, who will tell us which direction the "trend" is?
It is EURUSD H1 and W1.
The franc could also be watched.
W1
Good afternoon all! I have an idea based on "market trending" I have attached the results. The gist is simple: the idea of trading on momentum, or rather on momentum, the HARRATER of movement. Movement pattern I sort of allocated for a reason, because - because you yourself understand that there are two basic types of price movement - this "breakout / trend / impulse" or "rollback". Thus, we first identify the type of price movement, and then make a deal. I have made, for experiment, only impulse formations, or more exactly, only one formation so far. Of course, I only use a tick chart and had to discretize everything on ticks. That is, the algorithm counts how many points there are in one tick. And then it recognizes the type of movement within a point.
Why back-tests show super results, but even in demo trades the result is negative? (If I've noticed that I've got a slippery slippery slope, it's probably the best way to avoid slippery slope. I even increased the spread twofold, instead of 2% the drawdown has changed insignificantly and showed only 4-5% at crazy profitability, see for yourself.
I want to improve this algorithm, who wants to cooperate, please contact me in person.
If anything, the only highlighted word written with a child's mistake, it would be better not to put it in caps :)
The only thing I would suggest is to compare the real time version with the real ticks on the MetaTrader4 ticks. Because of this, in mt4 you can write a whole bunch of tester grails, that have nothing to do with the real market
My entry is not as clean as Maxim's, but the outcome is the same.
Here's an indicator signal for you "according to a strict mathematical law, which can easily be built into an EA...":
Not interested...
Your own projects are easier and more efficient ...Just something to think about...
Not interested...
Your own projects are easier and more efficient :
<...>
