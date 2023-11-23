Looking for patterns - page 266

Алексей Тарабанов:
And you are obviously a Hedgehog...?
 
Serqey Nikitin:
I see. No answer is forthcoming.

 
Макс:

And for nothing. Nikitin isn't a trader, he's a blabbermouth.


Looks like Max was right.

 
apr73:

Max wasn't the only one talking about it

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
After today's bickering, who will tell us which direction the "trend" is?

Which horizon to trade in?

It is EURUSD H1 and W1.

The franc could also be watched.

H1_1

W1

W1_1

 

Good afternoon all! I have an idea based on "market trending" I have attached the results. The gist is simple: the idea of trading on momentum, or rather on momentum, the HARRATER of movement. Movement pattern I sort of allocated for a reason, because - because you yourself understand that there are two basic types of price movement - this "breakout / trend / impulse" or "rollback". Thus, we first identify the type of price movement, and then make a deal. I have made, for experiment, only impulse formations, or more exactly, only one formation so far. Of course, I only use a tick chart and had to discretize everything on ticks. That is, the algorithm counts how many points there are in one tick. And then it recognizes the type of movement within a point.


It seems to me that pros have already encountered such ideas. I think it's a simple idea, it's not new. Therefore, I want to ask a crucial question to a knowledgeable person.

Why back-tests show super results, but even in demo trades the result is negative? (If I've noticed that I've got a slippery slippery slope, it's probably the best way to avoid slippery slope. I even increased the spread twofold, instead of 2% the drawdown has changed insignificantly and showed only 4-5% at crazy profitability, see for yourself.

I want to improve this algorithm, who wants to cooperate, please contact me in person.




 
If anything, the only highlighted word written with a child's mistake, it would be better not to put it in caps :)

The only thing I would suggest is to compare the real time version with the real ticks on the MetaTrader4 ticks. Because of this, in mt4 you can write a whole bunch of tester grails, that have nothing to do with the real market

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

My entry is not as clean as Maxim's, but the outcome is the same.

Here's an indicator signal for you "according to a strict mathematical law, which can easily be built into an EA...":


Build it in, you have the code.

Not interested...

Your own projects are easier and more efficient ...

Just something to think about...
[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

Not interested...

Your own projects are easier and more efficient :

<...>

This is pure advertising .......

