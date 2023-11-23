Looking for patterns - page 251
Maxim, agree - both the buyer and the seller lose out at the same time and in the same way
the buyer has to buy more and the seller has to sell cheaper
at the market price
i.e. as they say, the best
interesting for whom?
;)
ps
the reversal works, i think that's what i promised?
if you personally are a seller for example, and i am in my face a buyer at the same time. I disagree. We win/lose at different times and in different ways.
In the Forex market, we do not see/smell each other, and it is the same at the stock exchange. Once again, this is about currencies and liquid securities. With high liquidity "the cat has four legs".
The main misconception that cannot be eradicated is that the transaction magically takes place only between equal parties.
The example was for two
exaggerated of course
if you want, increase the number of participants
it's the same.
about transactions - i gave a detailed example of MOEX on the forum
there are not two but four parties
between two (trader - market maker) equal buyers / sellers and between two (buyers and sellers - only traders) not equal
deeper, i.e. about clearing did not tell, otherwise they will not trade at all
although....
told Asulenko personally in the "Theory and Practice" branch
after that he "gave up" on trading
but trading is great and the market is loyal to the trader if you get a positive, almost final, result
I always read your posts with admiration - you really penetrated into all the mysteries and hidden mechanisms of financial markets, you have grasped their essence...
I (and many other newbies) have one question: how can I get a link to your signal or PAMM?
You have the wrong impression.
Renat is a demofant, a loke and martingale fanatic.
He had signals that ended in nothing.
Max, the signals were there, I dabbled out of boredom, and meanwhile the program was working and is still working.
I haven't written in three months.
I'm breathing even with the last one.
the example was for two
exaggerated, of course.
not so much for you, but just for thought ....
we are two lucky participants, we connect the quantum connection and simultaneously press the buttons - you sell a lot, I buy...or vice versa, depending on the mood.
In the first case, it turns out that we have not exactly bought from each other; in the second, for different money, even taking into account the spread. In the end I bought the lot at a price different from your Ask, and you sold it not at my Bid. Despite the clock synchronisation and instant ping to the servers. Oops
--
and the total balance/dT of debit-credit volumes (bought-sold) by server-or-bid never equals 0 at all. That is, it tends to it, but the substantial tolerance depends on the time scale. It is never 0, otherwise this hullabaloo cannot work
PS/ this is so basic it was taught in Soviet universities :-) It's TMO, people close to mathematics can recall
PPS/ how to write a report so that the required amount is 0 was also taught in Soviet times :-)
the stock exchange remembered.
don't make me tell you about clearing, but the situation you describe is exactly that.
that is, the buyers are all on the same aske and all the sellers are on the bidet
everyone's in the .opaque.
the balance is not 0, but less, because it is equal to the total spread, which is where it should be.
remove the spread, it's 0.
before the next clearing will go unbalanced
again clearing, again balance
Try your strategy - guess the price after clearing, the formula is above
;)
ps
not for forex
By the above man with his 3 candles and could not answer the question of pricing. Let's start with the simplest one. One sells for 20, the other buys for 10. The volumes are equal. What price will the market set?
Renat, I have a Jewish friend. I could direct the question to him, but the reaction is expected - he will ask: "Does the Jew sell, or does he buy?".
I see a lot has happened while I've been out walking my dog, for example:
Shall we continue?
The funny thing is, I'm trading without a chart.
the subject is not general.
Алексей Тарабанов:
Renat, I have a Jewish friend. I could direct the question to him, but the reaction is expected - he will ask: "Does the Jew sell, or does he buy?".
I see a lot has happened while I've been out walking my dog, for example:
Shall we continue?
I've got it all figured out, thank you, let's start shredding cabbage).
About trends? Go on. And where does the trend go in this case?